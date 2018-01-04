Potential Coutinho deal causes anger among senior Barca stars

Reports are surfacing that some senior Barcelona stars are unhappy about the potential arrival of Philippe Coutinho at the Nou Camp.

The Liverpool star is expected to be the subject of further bids from Barca this month, with some reports suggesting that the Catalan giants are ready to make a €150million offer for the 25-year-old.

Coutinho is also expected to earn a huge pay deal, bettered only by Lionel Messi, and that is said to have angered the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

The Brazilian playmaker is expected to net around €14million per season if he makes his expected move, which is on a par with the trio of Barca’s top stars.

The report on Calciomercato adds that Messi and Barca veteran Andres Iniesta have had to calm their team-mates down over the issue – telling them that Coutinho’s arrival will only benefit Ernesto Valverde’s men in the long run.

The €150m fee will also provide a boost to Inter Milan, who inserted a small sell-on clause when they sold Coutinho to Liverpool for €13m in January 2013.