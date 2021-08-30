Man Utd manage to resolve potential problem regarding major star

Edinson Cavani will remain available to Manchester United next month after Uruguay cancelled his call-up for the September World Cup qualifiers.

The Premier League announced last week that its clubs would not release players for international duty which involved travel to countries covered by the British Government’s ‘red list’ coronavirus restrictions. Uruguay is on that list, which would mean Cavani being required to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days on his return to the UK.

However, the Uruguayan federation confirmed on Sunday that Cavani would no longer be called up for the matches against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador. They were previously hopeful of having the centre-forward for those games.

Instead, he will continue working with Man Utd during the international break and should be available for selection in their subsequent games. Their first game after the break is at home to Newcastle on 11th September.

Aston Villa announced on Sunday that their Argentina call-ups – Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia – would be released for that country’s first two qualifiers in the September break. But they would miss the last one against Bolivia.

Under that arrangement, the club said, the players would only miss the Premier League game against Chelsea on September 11.

Tottenham’s Argentinian duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are set to follow suit.

It is understood developments at Spurs and Villa have not altered Liverpool’s position on the matter. Brazilian trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino will therefore not be released. Nor will Egypt forward Mohamed Salah.

La Liga make postponement requests

LaLiga meanwhile is requesting the postponement of the Sevilla v Barcelona and Villarreal v Alaves matches. They are due to be played on 11th September. That’s after the Court of Arbitration rejected its request to set aside the extension of September’s South American international break.

The request to postpone those matches – and modify kick-off times of other games – has gone to the Spanish football federation’s competitions committee.

LaLiga said FIFA’s decision to extend the window – which was taken after World Cup qualifying matches due to be played in March were called off due to coronavirus – was “a clear declaration of intent to infringe on the autonomy of domestic leagues, in an abuse of rights”.

