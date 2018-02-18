Potential Tottenham boost as Turin nemesis suffers injury for Juventus

Tottenham may not have to face Turin nemesis Gonzalo Higuain in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Wembley on March 7.

The Argentine forward scored twice but also missed a penalty as Spurs hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the first leg of the tie last Wednesday.

Higuain, however, went down injured in the early stages of Juve’s 1-0 win at Torino on Sunday and although he carried on he was eventually forced to come off with an ankle problem.

The 30-year-old joins Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, and Paulo Dybala as injured Juventus starters, although the latter is now back in training and should be fit to play his part at Wembley.

