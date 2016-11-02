Potential Wenger replacement open to idea of Premier League move

The man Arsenal may want to be Arsene Wenger’s successor is in North London on Wednesday night – as his side face Tottenham.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt will face the Gunners’ rivals Tottenham in their Champions League clash at Wembley.

Arsenal have, according to the Daily Mirror, earmarked Schmidt as a possible candidate to replace Wenger, who’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Schmidt, who has been Bayer manager since 2014, admitted his desire to manage in England one day, despite have a contract in Germany until 2019.

“I like English football very much, because of the culture of football in the country,” Schmidt told the Mirror.

“I’m contracted with Leverkusen until 2019 but, if it was possible in the future to be a manager of an English football team, it would be very interesting for me. But at the moment, I am very happy where I am.

“In every country there are good managers. But now is the time for the German managers, whereas in the past it’s been the turn of the Italian or English coaches.”

Setting an example

The 49-year-old tipped his cap to Jurgen Klopp, who made a similar switch from Germany to England and is now imposing his style on Liverpool.

“You have a very good example in England with Jurgen Klopp. He did very well at Borussia ­Dortmund, twice he won the championship and is very successful at Liverpool. In the future, I’m sure he will have even more success there.

“Klopp develops and improves teams. He is a fantastic example in England of a good German coach. I’m sure there are a few more in this style.

“Klopp is a good inspiration for me. I like his active style of football and also his style as a coach. ­Dortmund beat Bayern Munich twice in the championships and the reason for that was that they played a very aggressive style.

“Klopp showed what is possible with a brave style of football. It’s good to see a manager develop in that style. If you want to overperform then you have to play differently, play very aggressively.

“He is a good inspiration and example of that.”