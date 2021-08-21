Potter explains why Brighton ‘in a good place’; updates on injured star

Brighton boss Graham Potter is refusing to get carried away despite a 2-0 victory over Watford seeing his side second in the Premier League table.

The Seagulls beat Burnley in their season-opener at Turf Moor and backed it up at the Amex. It is the first time in their history that Brighton have won their opening two fixtures in England’s top division. Shane Duffy bagged the opening goal on 10 minutes.

The centre-back met Pascal Gross’ corner to head past Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann. Neal Maupay doubled the south-coast club’s advantage on 41 minutes.

Yves Bissouma played in the Frenchman whose shot gave Bachmann no chance. Potter was delighted with the result and the way his men held firm towards the end of the contest.

“Fantastic header from Duffy, he’s a monster in the box. He is so big and strong to stop. So it was a great goal,” he told BBC Match of the Day. “We played well first half and it was nice to get the second and give us a cushion.

“Watford responded as we anticipated and when we had to defend we did that and did it well

“We felt like we wanted to get the third and we had a few chances to do that. And as they threw more attacking bodies on it becomes harder to control things so we had to see the game out and I thought we did that.”

Potter hopeful over Maupay injury

Brighton finished 16th last season to comfortably avoid a relegation dogfight. The won nine games and drew 14 to take 41 points.

But only Liverpool sit above them in the standings at present. Potter knows the importance of stringing victories together. And he is staying grounded despite his side’s lofty position.

“Back to back wins at any stage are hard to achieve,” he added. “We are in a good place, but it is just a start.”

Neal Maupay picked up a shoulder injury when falling just before half time. He did not re-emerge for the second period but Potter remains positive about a player looking for a big season.

“It’s early, but we are hopeful. Days more than weeks. But it is disappointing for him as he was doing really well,” he continued.

“By his own admission he did not have the best of seasons last year. But like anyone you learn from it and come back stronger and he has shown he can do that.”

