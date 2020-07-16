Potter gives honest assessment after Brighton held by Southampton

Graham Potter insisted that Brighton are not finished yet after practically confirming survival against Southampton.

A win would have guaranteed them Premier League safety, and they did take the lead through Neal Maupay. However, an equaliser from Danny Ings meant they had to settle for a draw, meaning they aren’t quite mathematically safe yet.

Potter admitted that Southampton forced Brighton back, particularly in the second half, and vowed to try and gain more points from their final two games.

“If we are being honest Southampton were much better in the second half and pushed us back,” he said. “We had to defend with our lives and make blocks.

“Mat Ryan made an incredible save and I am delighted for him because he had a difficult evening last time out.

“We were in control in the first half but they responded and played with freedom. They are in a good place and we knew that, we battled well and it’s a really important point for us.

“37 points is better than 36 but we want more of course.”