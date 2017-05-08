Power Rankings: Top 3 underrated teams; Arsenal on the climb

Arsenal’s win over Manchester United has seen them rise our Power Rankings, while Sunderland have lifted themselves off the foot of the table.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck were enough to see off United at The Emirates and they move up the table into seventh place, while Man City’s thumping win over Crsytal Palace helped them close the gap on Everton.

Palace though remain the most underrated team, according to our rankings, with Bournemouth second and West Brom third.

At the bottom Sunderland’s win means they are not down yet, but rock-bottom Middlesbrough are consigned to the Championship.

In Power Rankings, we award points from 0.5 to 7, decided by an algorithm based on bookmaker odds and winning margins.

It rewards teams scoring lots of goals and also those defying expectations but sees odds-on favourites penalised for sneaking past inferior opponents by the odd goal.

West Ham, who are 11th this time around, claimed the title by 3.5 points in our inaugural Power Rankings last season.

Matchday 36

Man City – 5.5pts: Demolition job on Palace.

Sunderland – 5.5pts: Amazing away win at fortress K Comm.

Arsenal – 4pts: Wenger’s first win over Mourinho, 8-1 now.

West Ham 4pts: Fabulous home win over Spurs with just 32% possession.

Leicester – 4pts: Got the result without playing well.

Swansea – 3pts: Only 38% possession, but looked more dangerous.

West Brom – 1.5pts: Point well earned.

Southampton – 1.5pts: Didn’t pose a threat to Liverpool but made their point.

Stoke 1.5pts: Hughes thought his side deserved the win.

Burnley – 1pt: Another useful home point.

Bournemouth – 1pt: Deserved their point against Stoke.

Liverpool – 0.5pts: Spurned a penalty and not good enough to break down Saints.

Power Rankings