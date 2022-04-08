It’s all to play for as Man City and Liverpool go head-to-head and there’s a difference of opinion on the big clash in TT’s Premier League Predictions, while there’s a potential Goodison Park shock on the cards and another woeful result for struggling Chelsea.

Friday Night Football sees Newcastle looking to get back on track against Wolves, while there are contrasting predictions for Everton’s clash with Manchester United and Chelsea are primed for another shocker at Southampton.

However, it’s Sunday’s clash between the top two that has got pulses racing and a huge result for Liverpool is on the cards.

As for this week’s challenger, darkly-comedic, pop-sensation Chilli Jesson tries his luck against our man Rob. But how many results can the big QPR fan correctly forecast?



You can check out Chilli’s music right here…

Last time out singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin was in the hotseat. You can check out how Andrew and Rob both got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 32

Newcastle v Wolves (Friday, 8pm)

Chilli: 2-2

Rob: 1-1

Everton v Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Chilli: 2-3

Rob: 3-2

Arsenal v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Chilli: 2-0

Rob: 3-0

Southampton v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

Chilli: 2-0

Rob: 2-2

Watford v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Chilli: 0-0

Rob: 1-1

Aston Villa v Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Chilli: 1-3

Rob: 1-2

Brentford v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Chilli: 1-0

Rob: 1-2

Leicester v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

Chilli: 1-2

Rob: 1-3

Norwich v Burnley (Sunday, 2pm)

Chilli: 0-0

Rob: 1-1

Manchester City v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Chilli: 1-1

Rob: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Chilli: I had no choice in supporting QPR, my Dad was an avid fan and would not allow me to support anyone else.

My father passed away when I was 14 but the memories we shared at the games are so strong, and every time I go back to Loftus road (now the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium) I feel extremely close to him. Just shows the power of football.

Apart from that my greatest memory was going to Wembley and seeing Bobby Zamora score to take us back to the Prem.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Chilli: There have been many, but I would go with: Gareth Ainsworth, Danny Shittu, Marc Bircham, Charlie Austin, Adel Taarabt.

Play-off still the target

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Chilli: I hope we make the Play-Offs.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Chilli: It would have to be Man United, my cousin supports them and they’re always on Sky so I get to watch a lot of their games.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Chilli: We have just released our latest single ‘Love Is A Serious Mental Illness’ and are gearing up to play DIY Alive Festival in London on the 23rd of April.

Stream ‘Love Is A Serious Mental Illness’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Chilli is on social media – give him a follow!

Twitter

Instagram