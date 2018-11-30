Band of the moment the 1975 take on our Predictions challenge – and it seems they know their stuff as they ponder all the Premier League matches of this weekend.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week, it’s the turn of Ross McDonald of band of the moment the 1975. Here are his thoughts as he takes on our James Marshment…

Cardiff v Wolves (Fri, 8pm)

The 1975: 1-1

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Burnley

The 1975: 1-0

TEAMtalk: 0-0

Huddersfield v Brighton

The 1975: 2-2

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Leicester v Watford

The 1975: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Manchester City v Bournemouth

The 1975: 4-1

TEAMtalk: 3-0

Newcastle v West Ham

The 1975: 1-1

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Southampton v Manchester United (Sat, 5.30pm)

The 1975: 0-1

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Chelsea v Fulham (Sun, 12pm)

The 1975: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 4-0

Arsenal v Tottenham (Sun, 2.05pm)

The 1975: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 3-3

Liverpool v Everton (Sun, 4.15pm)

The 1975: 3-1

TEAMtalk: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ross: My Dad started taking my brother to Macclesfield Town when he was 12 or 13 and when I was old enough, bought me season ticket as well. I had one until I was 16 and had to get a job but I still follow them and go to as many games as I can.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Ross: My biggest heroes at the club include people like Efe Sodje, Darren Tinson, John Askey, Ricthie Barker, Jon Parkin, Rickie Lambert, Matty Tipton and, of course, Danny Whitaker, who played at the club when I started going, went away for a few years and is now back playing for us at 38. A true Maccelsfield legend.

A special mention has to go out to Keith Alexander, who sadly lost his life whilst managing the team in 2010, and Richard Butcher, who died whilst he was a Macclesfield Town player in 2011. Both were fantastic professionals and will be club legends forever.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Ross: It’s been a rough start to life back in the football league. We’re currently bottom of league two but have just won two in 5 days and kept two clean sheets.

Both wins and clean sheets have been a rarity this season so hopefully this sees an upturn in our fortunes. Sol Campbell has just been appointed manager so I’m interested to see what he brings to the club. He should at least be able to sort the defence out a bit, you would think.

I’m hoping we manage to avoid relegation and enjoy another season in League Two as we’re only a small club but the fans and community are great and everyone would love for us to stay up.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ross: I think I’d have to go with Manchester United, although they’re difficult to watch at the moment. Before I started going to Macclesfield, I supported United and watched them through the glory years of the 90s, peaking with the great treble season of 99. So I still like to see them do well, which clearly hasn’t happened for a few years!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Ross: Our new album is out today so there are a few shows and live sessions going on in the next few weeks. Then we’re rehearsing for our UK tour in January. It’ll be nice to get back out on the road.