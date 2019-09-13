Manchester United are tipped for more home misery, Chelsea could stall at Wolves, while this week’s challenger is backing his West Ham favourites to destroy Aston Villa.

This time, our challenger is Dan of KAWALA, who is a massive West Ham. The band have a single currently out called ‘Play It Right’ and have a brand new EP out very soon – but first is the more pressing matter of taking on our Marshy.

Matchday 5

Liverpool v Newcastle (12.30pm)

Dan: 3-0

Marshy: 5-1

Brighton v Burnley

Dan: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester United v Leicester City

Dan: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Sheffield United v Southampton

Dan: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Dan: 3-1

Marshy: 3-1

Wolves v Chelsea

Dan: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Norwich City v Manchester City (5.30pm)

Dan: 0-4

Marshy: 1-5

Bournemouth v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Dan: 1-2

Marshy: 1-2

Watford v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Dan: 0-2

Marshy: 0-1

Aston Villa v West Ham United (Monday, 8pm)

Dan: 1-8

Marshy: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dan: I was gifted the opportunity to choose between West Ham (mum) and Cardiff city (dad). I settled on West Ham in what can only be described as the mildest form of glory hunting. Best memory has to be the last game at the Boleyn.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Dan: Dec (Rice), Nobes (Mark Noble) Carlton Cole and, as a kid, I loved Freddy Kanouté and king keeper Shaka Hislop for some reason.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Dan: I think we’ve done, bar a backup CDM, the best bit of business we’ve done in years. Got rid of high wage dead wood and players that don’t want to be here, and brought in top quality ballers on sensible wages. [Sebastien] Haller looks to be the real deal and could finally be the finisher we’ve always been lacking. I think going forward we’re a top top side, but our defence could easily drag us back down to mid table. [Felipe] Anderson season-long masterclass incoming! I’m gonna predict a sensible eighth!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Dan: My old man being a Cardiff city fan means that I’m torn between joy at them doing alright, and gaining great pleasure from their failure. But I’d be lying if I said they weren’t my soft spot team.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Dan: It’s all happening this year! Been away most of the year touring and festivaling. Now just finished our EP so that’ll be out soon and then we’re off on tour again in October around the UK & Ireland.