Predictions: Another twist in the title race; Watford to shock Man Utd?

Yet another twist is predicted in the title race, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tipped to struggle in his first home game since being named permanent boss – all in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Manchester United fan Nutty P took our challenge – you can see who came out on top here.This time round it’s a big set of predictions this week from new band on the block MOSES, who take on Oli…

Victor (QPR fan) is lead singer, Rory (Arsenal fan) is the guitar and James (Arsenal fan) plays bass. Unfortunately, Matthew (drums) doesn’t like football that much – though we were told that one of his heroes is George Best!

Fulham v Man City

Victor: 1-5

Rory: 0-3

James: 1-3

Oli: 0-4

Brighton v Southampton

Victor: 3-2

Rory: 1-1

James: 1-1

Oli: 2-1

Burnley v Wolves

Victor: 0-1

Rory: 0-2

James: 0-2

Oli: 1-2

Palace v Huddersfield

Victor: 2-0

Rory: 2-1

James: 0-0

Oli: 1-1

Leicester v Bournemouth

Victor: 1-0

Rory: 1-0

James: 1-2

Oli: 2-2

Man Utd v Watford

Victor: 3-1

Rory: 2-2

James: 2-2

Oli: 2-0

West Ham v Everton

Victor: 1-1

Rory: 1-0

James: 1-2

Oli: 0-2

Cardiff v Chelsea

Victor: 0-5

Rory: 1-2

James: 0-2

Oli: 0-3

Liverpool v Spurs

Victor: 1-0

Rory: 0-1

James: 2-1

Oli: 1-1

Arsenal v Newcastle

Victor: 2-1

Rory: 3-1

James: 2-0

Oli: 3-1

Q&A with Moses…

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Victor: I started being a QPR fan since I first came to London as a tourist and went to Loftus Road. Everything was fascinating, there was something in the air, something special. And my favourite memory is definitely when Bobby Zamora scored against Derby and the team got promoted in Premier League.

Rory: All of my close family supported Arsenal and it’s been passed down to me.

James: I came to support Arsenal by watching the legends like Henry and Bergkamp. One of my fond memories was seeing Henry return for Arsenal to bag the game

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Victor: I wouldn’t necessarily call him my hero, but I always admired and loved Bobby Zamora for his determination and great skills.

Rory: I’ve never really had heroes but Thierry Henry always stood out to me growing up over anyone else.

James: There are so many great players one of my favourites to watch is Cazorla, due to having great strikes in both feet.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Victor: I’m a little bit disappointed but I still think Steve McClaren will do great things next season.

Rory: The current team seem to have a lot of promise, the end of this season is going well but I believe next season is going to be very exciting for Arsenal.

James: The team is still developing under Emery, but we have a great team. I’ll be happy with top four.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Victor: Steaua Bucharest from my home town. I grew up with them and my father was a huge fan so it’s a family tradition.

Rory: I’ve always had a soft spot for West Ham, I’m guessing it comes from my parents as they lived there for a while before I was born and they always leaned towards them if not Arsenal.

James: I like Fulham I went to uni there and have respect for them moving up to the Premier League

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

MOSES: The band is making small waves, we’re seeing more and more people at our gigs that know us and our songs and we’re very excited for what the rest of the year holds. The plan is to work hard, release great songs and the victory will come!

