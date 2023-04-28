Predictions: Arsenal bounce back; Man Utd tested by Villa; familiar Anfield pain for Tottenham; sinking feeling for Leeds

Big Nottingham Forest fan Geoff Murphy of the band Call Me Amour takes on our Predictions challenge this weekend and sees no problems for Manchester City or Arsenal, more woe for Tottenham, a real battle for Manchester United and another terrible result for freefalling Leeds.

After a full midweek slate of action which produced some big results at both ends of the table and in the race for the European spots, the focus now turns to a weekend that is sure to produce yet more drama in England’s top flight.

The Saturday lunchtime fixture features a West Ham side looking to bounce back from defeat by Liverpool when facing Crystal Palace before just two games at 3pm.

Brentford host a Forest side who gave themselves some hope of avoiding the drop after beating Brighton, while the Seagulls will be looking to get their loss at the City Ground out of their system when they welcome Wolves to The Amex.

On a bumper Sunday, there’s a massive relegation six-pointer between Bournemouth and Leeds, while City head to Fulham looking to leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table and Manchester United welcome a flying Aston Villa side to Old Trafford in the race for the top four.

Free-scoring Newcastle welcome Southampton to Tyneside and a Tottenham team who showed some spirit in the comeback draw with United head to Liverpool, which has always proved an unhappy hunting ground for the north London side.

Leicester then host Everton in another big game at the bottom of the table on Monday night, while the very long Bank Holiday weekend rounds off with a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

And our latest challenger, Geoff, is tipping up comfortable wins for City and Arsenal in the title race, while Villa cause United problems, Liverpool do what they normally do to Tottenham and Leeds get dragged further into the relegation mire after being picked off by the Cherries.

Premier League – Matchday 34

Crystal Palace v West Ham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Geoff: 0-2

Brentford v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Geoff: 2-2

Brighton v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Geoff: 3-0

Bournemouth v Leeds (Sunday, 2pm)

Geoff: 3-1

Fulham v Manchester City (Sunday, 2pm)

Geoff: 0-4

Manchester United v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

Geoff: 2-2

Newcastle v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

Geoff: 2-0

Liverpool v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Geoff: 2-0

Leicester v Everton (Monday, 8pm)

Geoff: 1-0

Arsenal v Chelsea (Tuesday, 8pm)

Geoff: 2-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Geoff: Most of my family were either born or grew up in and around Nottingham so I was brought up by Forest Fans… apart from my late Grandad who was actually a Derby County fan which I still can’t get my head around.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Geoff: First & foremost it has to be Stuart Pearce, a Forest and England legend who was one of the most passionate players ever to wear the Garibaldi. Then, Nigel Clough, Des Walker, Pierre Van Hooijdonk & Brennan Johnson.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Geoff: Just returned from a UK tour with The Hara & SNAYX & about to head out on a tour across the UK/Europe with US band POP/EVIL in May.

New music is being released over the next few months and always writing new material which will feature on our upcoming EP. So we’re busy busy busy!

