Predictions: Arsenal bounce back; Tottenham rout leaves Rodgers reeling; Lampard gets last laugh over West Ham

This week’s two challengers are in agreement over Arsenal bouncing back in their tough trip to Brentford, while Tottenham are ready to run riot against Leicester and Frank Lampard will get one over his former club West Ham – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

After last weekend’s action was understandably postponed due to the passing of the Queen, the Premier League is back in action again – albeit with a reduced schedule.

The games between Brighton and Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Leeds and Chelsea and Liverpool have all been postponed.

First up there are two fixtures on Friday evening, with Aston Villa hosting Southampton and Forest taking on Fulham – with differing results from our challengers.

There are no problems for Manchester City at Wolves, while Newcastle will cruise against Bournemouth and there’s more trouble on the horizon for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

Sunday’s action sees Arsenal recover from their loss against Manchester United at Brentford, while Frank Lampard’s Everton will get their first win of the season against West Ham.

That’s all according to our latest challengers, Dean Fairhurst and Joe Kavaney of the band Standin’ Man, who are both big Everton fans. You can check out their debut single right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 8

Aston Villa v Southampton (Friday, 8pm)

Dean: 0-0

Joe: 2-2

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (Friday, 8pm)

Dean: 0-2

Joe: 2-3

Wolves v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Dean: 1-4

Joe: 1-3

Newcastle v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Dean: 2-0

Joe: 3-0

Tottenham v Leicester (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Dean: 2-1

Joe: 4-0

Brentford v Arsenal (Sunday, 12pm)

Dean: 0-3

Joe: 1-2

Everton v West Ham (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Dean: 2-1

Joe: 3-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dean: My cousin Rikki was a big Evertonian, I think he was a ball boy as well. He was great at football and I looked up to him so I naturally became an Everton Fan.

I think I was about 8 or 9 when my best friend at the time Glenn who was also a fan had a season ticket with his Dad so I jumped on that and got one myself for a few years.

We’d always be late getting to the game I remember. We had great seats in the Gwladys Street stand where you’d see all the mega fans, some old geezer in a full kit and Everton tattoos from top to bottom. Everyone seemed to look after us, always felt safe even after some terrible losses.

We were both (my best mate at the time) obsessed with big Dunc I remember when he just come back from Newcastle and came on against charlatan and scored two I think. He was an absolute character and you could always tell everyone was scared of him.

My mate’s sister used to fancy him and wrote him a letter whilst he was in prison for a few weeks and he wrote back. I remember her showing me a letter and it blew my minds haha.

Apparently, I threw up on Bruce Grobbelaar when I was a baby so that’s definitely worth mentioning! I’d say I was a toffee since birth then!

Joe: I was born a blue! Greatest memory has to be us winning the FA Cup against Man UTD.. Paul Rideout header!

Big Dunc an Everton legend

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Dean: Duncan Ferguson, Andrei Kanchelskis, Leighton Baines, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Gordon (after that performance in the derby).

Joe: Duncan Ferguson, Thomas Gravesen, Tim Cahill, Steven Pienaar, Mikel Arteta.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Dean: We just released our debut single Be Your Own Messiah which has been great to finally get it out there. I wrote and recorded an album during the Covid era and have been sitting on it now for what seems to be a lifetime but we’re finally getting stuff out there and the reaction has been fantastic.

We’ll be announcing the next single shortly called ‘If You Don’t Know What To Do With Yourself’ which doesn’t sound like anything that’s out there at the minute. It gives people a good idea of what the album sounds like. Then next I believe we will be doing a few shows in the UK & potentially Europe.

We’ve played only a handful of gigs which we sold out all our own, but I don’t want to rush it too much. I’m enjoying still writing new music so we’ll be demoing the next album soon. I think with the right gigs lined up and everyone hearing our music that should hear our music I think we’re destined for great things.

The demand is still very much there for our type of music, the difficulty lies in getting it to the people that will enjoy it whilst competing in a heavily crowded arena with some very talented bands and artists out there. It’s the songs that speak for themselves really.

I love playing live and I enjoy writing and recording just as much so having spent a lot of time in the studio it’s only right we start heading out playing some shows.

The lads in the band are at the top of their game and so am I. I know when we get out there, no one’s coming close to us. Both from a musicianship point of view and from a performance point of view. Rock n Roll is on the rise again and I intend to be at the front of that race.

Joe: Debut single released Be Your Own Messiah.

