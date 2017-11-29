Predictions: Arsenal, Chelsea & City win; Liverpool away-day romp

Kodaline guitarist Mark Prendergast takes our Predictions challenge – and he’s backing wins for his beloved Liverpool as well as Arsenal, Chelsea and table-topping Man City.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Enter Shikari‘s Chris took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

This time around, it’s Mark from Kodaline who lock horns with TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Premier League matchday 14

Arsenal v Huddersfield (Weds 7.45pm)

Mark: 3-0

Marshy: 3-1

Bournemouth v Burnley (Weds 7.45pm)

Mark: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Chelsea v Swansea (Weds 7.45pm)

Mark: 4-0

Marshy: 2-0

Everton v West Ham (Weds 8pm)

Mark: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Manchester City v Southampton (Weds 8pm)

Mark: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Stoke v Liverpool (Weds 8pm)

Mark: 0-1

Marshy: 0-4

For those who want a laugh, here’s how our Tuesday predictions went…

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Mark: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Leicester v Tottenham

Mark: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Watford v Man Utd

Mark: 3-2

Marshy: 1-1

West Brom v Newcastle

Mark: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Mark Prendergast, life with Kodaline and his love for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Mark: I think Liverpool was handed to me by my Dad when I was really young, I remember getting my first Liverpool jersey for Christmas one year and I wore that thing everyday. I’ve been over to Anfield for a few matches and I’ve fallen in love with Liverpool as a city. Getting into the Beatles when I got a little older solidified my love for the city.

My favourite memory was the Champions League final in 2005 when they came back from 3-0 to win on penalties.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Mark: Growing up it was always gonna be Stevie G, I had the poster on my wall and his name on my jersey. He was such a cornerstone for the club for years. Then in a bizarre twist when we we’re over in LA recording last year we spent an afternoon with Stevie G and Robbie Keane. U2 invited us down to watch them rehearse and the boys were also invited. He’s a gent.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Mark: The team lacks balance and it is obvious that some positions need strengthening. Not just one signing would solve our problem. A left-back, centre-half and a holding midfielder are badly needed. We need to find the next Kante! Henderson doesn’t win enough balls and it looks like Can will be leaving. Even if he stays we still need a holding midfielder.

We are as good as anyone in attack which is exciting but without a defence to match we won’t ever step up to the next level. I would imagine Coutinho will leave in the summer which will be sad to see. At this stage a 4th-place finish is most important and getting to Champions League quarter-finals would be decent.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Mark: I really like Man City, they play amazing football. It’s so enjoyable to watch them play. Kevin De Bruyne is lethal. David Silva one of my favourite players to watch. Been so consistent for them each season.

We will see where they sit at the end of the season but right now they are untouchable. I think it is the closet thing to the famous Barca team Pep had that we will see, they play the exact same nearly. Much more so than how he had the Bayern team playing.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Mark: At the moment we’re wrapping up our third album. We’re taking our time with this one but we’re nearly finished. Definitely be releasing before the summer next year.

In the mean time we’ve a short tour around the UK playing some of our favourite venues finishing up in Brixton Academy.

