Predictions: Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs & Manc duo backed

Manchester City, Stoke City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have been backed to win in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces.

This week, Arsenal fan Alex Brooker, co-host of The Last Leg on Channel 4, takes on the challenge. Alex was recently voted as the second most influential disabled person in Britain.

Week 16 Predictions

Norwich City v Everton: Mark 1-1, Alex 0-2

Crystal Palace v Southampton: Mark 0-1, Alex 1-1

Manchester City v Swansea City: Mark 2-0, Alex 2-0

Sunderland v Watford: Mark 2-2, Alex 0-0

West Ham v Stoke City: Mark 0-1. Alex 1-2

Bournemouth v Manchester United: Mark 0-1, Alex 0-1

Aston Villa v Arsenal: Mark 0-2, Alex 1-3

Liverpool v West Brom: Mark 2-0, Alex 1-0

Tottenham v Newcastle United: Mark 2-0, Alex 2-1

Leicester City v Chelsea: Mark 2-1, Alex 0-3