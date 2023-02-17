Predictions: Whacky weekend of results as Arsenal, Man City frustrated; Man Utd join title race; Newcastle put Liverpool in their place

Brighton fans Chappaqua Wrestling are the latest to take on our Predictions challenge this weekend, with Arsenal and Manchester City both on the road, Manchester United facing a resurgent Leicester and Liverpool seeing if they can back up their Merseyside derby triumph at high-flying Newcastle – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Arsenal open up the weekend’s action when they head to Aston Villa to face their old boss Unai Emery, while Everton v Leeds is arguably the biggest of the 3pm kick-offs with the most riding on it.

Manchester City face a tricky visit to a resurgent Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea will expect to get back to winning ways against struggling Southampton.

The Saturday late game should be an absolute belter as Newcastle host Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who will be looking to close the gap on the top four clubs.

Sunday’s action sees Man Utd take on a Leicester side that have scored four in each of their last two outings, before West Ham head to injury-hit Tottenham in a big London derby clash.

And our latest challenger Chappaqua Wrestling is tipping up a wild and whacky weekend, with Arsenal and City only drawing, while Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all on the end of bad results. You can check out the latest Chappaqua Wrestling track right here.

Our last challenger was Steve Diggle from Buzzcocks, and you can see how he got on here.

Premier League – Matchday 23

Aston Villa v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 1-1

Brentford v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 3-0

Brighton v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 2-0

Chelsea v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 0-1

Everton v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 1-2

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (Saturday, 3pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 1-1

Wolves v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 0-0

Newcastle v Liverpool (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 1-0

Manchester United v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 2-0

Tottenham v West Ham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Chappaqua Wrestling: 0-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Chappaqua Wrestling: As Brighton boys, we’ve both been Albion fans since we were kids. Our first footie memories were back at the old Withdean before the glory days at Falmer began.

If Withdean didn’t convince us then Fat Boys Slim’s Skint as the shirt sponsor definitely did.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Chappaqua Wrestling: Gross, Kuipers, Zamora, Murray and presently MITOMA!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Chappaqua Wrestling: Album time. Plus Ultra will be dropped April 14 2023. Grab a copy, catch us on tour around the UK in May!

Stream ‘Wide Asleep’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Chappaqua Wrestling are also on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram