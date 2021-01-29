West Ham are being tipped to topple Liverpool, while this week’s Predictions is in total agreement on Arsenal v Manchester United and a welcome first win for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is Dot, the drummer for the brilliant London Grammar. Can the Chelsea supporter – whose band’s latest track Lose Your Head – get the better of our Marshy?

This midweek we had dance music producer Franklin taking us on. He pulled out an absolute blinder in tipping Sheffield United’s 2-1 win at Manchester United. Marshy also nailed Leeds’ win at Newcastle!

Matchday 21

Everton v Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Dot: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Dot: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

Manchester City v Sheffield Utd (Saturday, 3pm)

Dot: 5-0

Marshy: 3-0

West Brom v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Dot: 1-0

Marshy: 1-2

Arsenal v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Dot: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Southampton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 8pm)

Dot: 2-1

Marshy: 2-2

Chelsea v Burnley (Sunday, 12pm)

Dot: 3-0

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Leeds (Sunday, 2pm)

Dot: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

West Ham v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Dot: 0-2

Marshy: 3-2

Brighton v Tottenham (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Dot: 10-0

Marshy: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Chelsea and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dot: I’ve supported Chelsea since I was a young kid because of my dad and have been going to the bridge my whole life for the games. Everyone always talks about the pre Abramovic era as if we weren’t a great team but I have incredibly fond memories of that time.

People always liked Chelsea… We were considered a cool team which has changed with all the recent success we’ve had. My favorite memory will always be Bolton away in 2005 when we won the Premier League for the first time. We were in the home end which it turns out was full of Chelsea fans after all!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Dot: Zola, Lampard, Drogba, Terry, Hazard.

Sadness at Lampard departure

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Dot: It’s incredibly sad to see Lampard leave the club. In 2012 he finally lifted the trophy that changed the club forever and nobody will ever forget that. Unfortunately the club isn’t particularly sentimental when it comes to managers, which people often cite as a negative thing. Yet during Abramovic’s time we’ve been the most successful team in English football so who’s complaining really?

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Dot: Leicester city… I was at ‘the battle of the bridge’ against Tottenham when Hazard scored the equaliser to make it 2-2 and win the league for Leicester. We were singing for Leicester that whole game. Shout out to the doobs… that was the maddest I’ve ever seen the Bridge in a game that didn’t even matter to the club itself! If Spurs ever win anything I’ll be completely devestated. Luckily they seem to be allergic to trophies.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Dot: We’re coming back this April with our third album ‘Californian Soil’ which we are incredibly proud of. We have been on a journey making it and it feels special for it to be out there in the real world. It’s a strange time to be releasing music at the moment with everything that’s going on. I just hope sometime soon we can play to the people who love it.

Stream ’Lose Your Head’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

London Grammar are on social media – give them a follow

Twitter

Instagram