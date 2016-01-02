Predictions: Arsenal, Man Utd, Spurs & more backed
Arsenal, Leicester City, Manchester United, Stoke City and Tottenham have been backed to win at the weekend – join our prediction league.
As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.
This week we have predictions from Stoke City fan Rich Maitland, lead singer of Manchester-based band The Watchmakers
Week 20 Predictions
West Ham v Liverpool: Mark 2-2, Rich 1-1
Arsenal v Newcastle United: Mark 2-0, Rich 3-0
Leicester City v Bournemouth: Mark 2-1, Rich 2-1
Manchester United v Swansea City: Mark 2-1, Rich 1-0
Norwich City v Southampton: Mark 2-1, Rich 1-1
Sunderland v Aston Villa: Mark 0-0, Rich 2-2
West Brom v Stoke City: Mark 1-2, Rich 1-2
Watford v Manchester City: Mark 1-1, Rich 1-2
Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Mark 2-1, Rich 1-1
Everton v Tottenham: Mark 1-2, Rich 1-2
Five from Rich Maitland
How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?
My dad and grandad were both Stoke fans so I have fond memories of going to the old Victoria Ground with them both. I was pretty young, but my first memories are a mid week Anglo Italian Cup game and losing 4 v 0 to Newcastle in the League cup when they had players like Ginola, Ferdinand and Beardsley.
Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?
I used to love Toddy Orlygsson and obviously Mark Stein. I’d say Ricardo Fuller is the biggest hero – he was unplayable on his day – although Bojan is fast becoming one of my favourite ever Stoke players!
What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?
Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?
I loved Italian football in the 90’s so have a lot of love for The Old Lady Juventus, mainly due to Del Piero. There’s so many ace YouTube clips and videos – there’s one called Del Piero the movie which is well worth a watch! Last year I went to the Fiorentina vs Torino Serie A match in Florence, which was an amazing experience, so I also follow their results now too.
What’s going on with you at the moment?