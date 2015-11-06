Predictions: Arsenal or draw? United to slip up?

Manchester City and Liverpool have been tipped for weekend wins, but there is no agreement on the games at Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Bring Me The Horizon bassist Matt Kean. Featured on the band’s highly-anticipated fifth studio album, That’s The Spirit, ‘True Friends’ is available everywhere today, including iTunes and Spotify.

Week 12 Predictions

Bournemouth v Newcastle: Mark 0-1, Matt 1-0

Leicester City v Watford: Mark 2-1, Matt 0-2

Manchester United v West Brom: Mark 2-0, Matt 0-1

Norwich City v Swansea City: Mark 1-0, Matt 2-0

Sunderland v Southampton: Mark 0-1, Matt 0-3

West Ham v Everton: Mark 1-1, Matt 2-0

Stoke City v Chelsea: Mark 1-1, Matt 1-1

Aston Villa v Manchester City: Mark 1-3, Matt 1-3

Arsenal v Tottenham: Mark 1-1, Matt 2-1

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Mark 2-0, Matt 3-2

Five from Matt Kean

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I moved from Sheffield to Manchester about nine years ago now. I wanted to get into watching live football as I could never afford it when I was younger; City was cheap to go to so I went along. I got the bug from the very first game and have been going ever since! Some of my favourite memories are just going to the away games and having a great time whatever the results with the rest of the crazy away fans! One of the best ever games was the FA Cup final when we won in 2010! When Yaya scored I think I ended up 10 rows down from where I were standing.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

I’m not sure about heroes but because of the rise for City I’ve had the pleasure of seeing some awesome players play! I think one of my all time favourites to watch was Patrick Vieira; even though he came at the end of his career he was a pleasure to watch! Obviously David Silva and Sergio Aguero are insane to watch every week!

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

I think this season we look very strong; Manuel Pellegrini really strengthened the squad in the summer. We’ve had a few injuries, but with players like Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin De Bruyne I think the league is ours to lose and I hope we can progress in the Champions League!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Our drummer Matt (Nicholls) supports Rotherham so I always hope they do well. It’s not great on tour when they lose!

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

We are on a European tour right now promoting our new album ‘That’s The Spirit” and we have a UK tour at the end of the month. Then we have some time off so I can get back down to the Etihad some more!