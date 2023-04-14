Predictions: Arsenal respond after Man City rout; Man Utd show their class; Tottenham horror show; Leeds v Liverpool verdict

Producer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Art School Girlfriend (Polly Mackey), takes on our Predictions challenge this weekend and thinks Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United will all cruise to comfortable wins, while there is a shocker of a result for Tottenham and only two goals scored in the battle of struggling defences as Leeds host Liverpool – all in our Premier League Predictions.

The weekend kicks off with another big game for Newcastle in their bid for Champions League football, although a Saturday lunchtime trip to in-form Aston Villa will not be an easy one.

There are five games kicking off at 3pm, including an intriguing clash between Chelsea and Brighton, while Everton are on the hunt for a big three points at home to Fulham, Southampton and Palace do battle at St Mary’s, Tottenham host Bournemouth and Brentford head to Wolves.

The late game on Saturday sees a flying City side take on a Leicester team that is in reverse and heading towards the Championship.

Sunday’s action starts with leaders Arsenal heading to West Ham as they look to respond to an almost certain City win, while Nottingham Forest then host Manchester United at the City Ground.

The long weekend rounds of on Monday night with two more struggling teams as Leeds welcome Liverpool to west Yorkshire.

And our latest challenger, Arsenal Women fan Art School Girlfriend, can’t separate the sides at Elland Road, while there are no issues for the Gunners, City and Man Utd. However, Spurs slip up in their bid for the top four and there’s a welcome lift for Chelsea against fancied Brighton. You can check out Art School Girlfriend’s latest track ‘Close To The Clouds’ right here.

Premier League – Matchday 30

Aston Villa v Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Polly: 2-2

Chelsea v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Polly: 1-0

Everton v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Polly: 0-0

Southampton v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Polly: 1-1

Tottenham v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Polly: 1-2

Wolves v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Polly: 1-2

Manchester City v Leicester (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Polly: 4-0

West Ham v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Polly: 1-3

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Polly: 1-3

Leeds v Liverpool (Monday, 8pm)

Polly: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Polly: I used to be a keen Liverpool supporter. My family are from Liverpool; my uncle commentates and my sister used to work at LFC, so it’s in the blood!

But now I support Arsenal Women FC. They’re the closest to where I live, and my girlfriend and pals are all fans too. I just saw them at Emirates, coming back from 1-0 down on aggregate against Bayern Munich to go through to the Champions League semi-finals which was great.

However, seeing them play at the small home ground of Meadow Park feels so intimate and grassroots – the players come over to the North Stand after the game to chat to the fans which I have huge respect for.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Polly: Katie McCabe is the daddy of the team. She always feels in control and sets up play like no other, as well as holding her own against more aggressive players.

Leah Williamson is obviously an academy legend and I just love her whole story, from being a mascot to deputy captain.

I also have to mention Alex Scott, as well as new signing Rafaelle Souza and Frida Maanum.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Polly: My album, ‘Soft Landing’ is out in August, and I’ll be doing some shows in the Autumn too as well as some festivals this summer.

