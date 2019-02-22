Predictions: Arsenal, Spurs to win; Man Utd to deal Liverpool major title blow

There are disagreements over the huge game at Old Trafford, while Arsenal are tipped to win comfortable in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Brits Critics Choice Winner and Newcastle United fan, Sam Fender took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

This week’s challenger is massive Leeds United fan Rod from Idlewild. He takes on our Oli…

Cardiff v Watford

Rod: 1-0

Oli: 1-2

West Ham v Fulham

Rod: 1-0

Oli: 3-0

Burnley v Spurs

Rod: 0-2

Oli: 0-3

Bournemouth v Wolves

Rod: 0-1

Oli: 2-2

Newcastle v Huddersfield

Rod: 1-0

Oli: 0-0

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Rod: 0-0

Oli: 1-2

Arsenal v Southampton

Rod: 2-0

Oli: 3-1

Manchester United v Liverpool

Rod: 1-2

Oli: 2-0



TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Rod: I grew up for a good part of my childhood in Menston, a village near Leeds and all the kids at school supported Leeds United. Probably the highlight was Leeds winning the last 1st division title beating Sheffield United as Man Utd got beaten by Liverpool although the nearly streak in the champions league 2000-2001 had some of the most exciting times as a supporter.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Rod: In the early years probably Gordon Strachan. He was the linchpin of the 91-92 winning team for me. Guiding the team from promotion winners to title winners in 2 years. Later on Alan Smith (Smudge) for me encapsulated the hope and excitement in the Leeds team that came so close in the early 2000s. Scoring with almost his first touch in the first team against Liverpool. I just wish he hadn’t gone to Man United after…..

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Rod: There seems to be a real togetherness and momentum in this team in a way I haven’t seen for a while. Marcelo Bielsa’s style and attitude is exciting to watch and certainly never dull. I feel like Leeds could beat anyone on their day at the moment.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Rod: For me it’s Liverpool. They were the first team I ever saw play on TV (against Everton and I preferred red to blue as a young kid). Coming from a Welsh family I also always followed Ian Rush’s career and he was great to watch at Liverpool (and Leeds for a bit).

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Rod: We are just about to release our new album “Interview Music” on April 5th and then tour the UK throughout late April and early May. Other than that mostly I’m sat in front of a recording desk at Post Electric Studio in Edinburgh where I produce other music

