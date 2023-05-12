Predictions: Arsenal stall in title race to leave Man City on brink; relegation battle takes further twist; Man Utd, Liverpool top-four tussle continues

Lead singer and rhythm guitarist Jack from LOVEBREAKERS takes on our Predictions challenge this weekend and has tipped Manchester City to pull further clear of Arsenal in the title race, although there’s more bad news for Leeds, Leicester and Everton in their battle against the drop.

With just weeks remaining of the 2022/23 season, things could not be tighter at the top and bottom of the table, while the European places are also proving tough to call.

Leeds host Newcastle in the first game of the weekend in a game that has huge repercussions at the bottom and for the visitor’s hopes of securing Champions League football.

In Saturday’s other fixtures, Aston Villa and Chelsea play host to Tottenham and Nottingham Forest respectively, while Crystal Palace take on Bournemouth, Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford and Southampton face Fulham.

Sunday’s action begins with Brentford hosting West Ham, while Everton have the daunting task of welcoming Manchester City to Goodison. The Super Sunday clash should be cracker between Arsenal and a Brighton side who have struggled of late but remain a joy to watch.

The long weekend finishes with Leicester taking on a resurgent Liverpool at the King Power on Monday evening.

And our latest challenger, Aston Villa fan Jack, predicts another tough afternoon for Leeds, while City pull clear further clear in the title race and it’s still game on for fourth spot as United and Liverpool both win.

You can check out LOVEBREAKERS’ latest track ‘Attracted To Your Fashion’ right here.

Our last challenger was Geoff Murphy from the band Call Me Amour, and you can see how they got on here.

Premier League – Matchday 36

Leeds v Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jack: 0-3

Aston Villa v Tottenham (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 2-1

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 2-1

Manchester United v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 2-0

Southampton v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 2-3

Brentford v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Jack: 1-1

Everton v Manchester City (Sunday, 2pm)

Jack: 1-4

Arsenal v Brighton (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jack: 2-2

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday, 8pm)

Jack: 0-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jack: I have played football since I was born and started supporting Aston Villa when I was about 6 years old.

My older cousin supported them and when I was a kid, we spent a lot of time together so it was just easy to support Villa.

My first two Villa shirts had “Yorke 18” on the back because he was my favourite player growing up. My all-time favourite memory has to be when Dean Smith came into the club during a very unstable time in the Championship.

He turned a very average Villa side into play-off contenders. To do what he did in the time he had, and as a Villa fan himself, was one of the greatest things this club has seen in recent times. Without Deano, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jack: In no particular order…Dwight Yorke, Jack Grealish, Juan Pablo Angel, Ugo Ehiogu and Emi Martinez

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Jack: We have recently released a new single called ‘Attracted To Your Fashion’. People are loving it and it has also been featured on Match of the Day and Football Focus.

We are close to announcing new UK and European shows very soon…Ireland and Germany we are coming back! We have a brand new record coming out towards the end of this year which we are really excited about!

Stream ‘Attracted To Your Fashion’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

LOVEBREAKERS are on social media – give them a follow!

