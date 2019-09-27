Arsenal are being tipped for a rare win at Man Utd in this week’s Premier League Predictions, while Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City can ease to victories.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is Tom Fleming (AKA One True Pairing) who is a massive Blackburn fan and has a debut album out now. But first up is the more pressing matter of taking on our Marshy.

Last time out, Leeds fans Apollo Junction took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

Matchday 7

Sheffield Utd v Liverpool (12.30pm)

Tom: 1-3

Marshy: 0-4

Aston Villa v Burnley

Tom: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Bournemouth v West Ham

Tom: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Chelsea v Brighton

Tom: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Tom: 2-3

Marshy: 1-3

Tottenham v Southampton

Tom: 2-1

Marshy: 3-0

Wolves v Watford

Tom: 1-0

Marshy: 0-0

Everton v Manchester City (5.30pm)

Tom: 0-3

Marshy: 1-1

Leicester v Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Tom: 3-1

Marshy: 5-0

Manchester United v Arsenal (Monday, 8pm)

Tom: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tom: Virtually everyone in my primary school class was a Man Utd fan, but I’d spent a lot more time in Lancashire, and Chris Sutton was my favourite player.

Obviously I remember the 94-95 season, and was at Ewood Park when Shearer scored that absurd goal on the turn against Tottenham. I also remember much later David Bentley scoring a hat-trick against United, with the top-class Rio Ferdinand having a nightmare. More recently being at Griffin Park and watching us go 2-0 up within 9 minutes, and going on to lose 5-2. It’s the hope that kills you….!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Tom: Alan Shearer – for painfully obvious reasons. Ryan Nelsen – leader of men. Tugay – simply way too good for us and we all knew it. Morten Gamst Pedersen – sweeter left foot than Kanchelskis. Paul Dickov – had family who lived on my road.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Tom: We’re going in the right direction after a period of quite rightly being a laughing stock. Tony Mowbray is doing a great job and the team has balance. I think we should be challenging for the playoffs, but the fans are by no means taking that for granted. Lewis Holtby seems like astute business. Just hoping that a bigger fish doesn’t come in for Bradley Dack.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Tom: I spent the first 3 years of my life in Norwich, and they’re a team that has consistently bloodied the noses of the big dogs. Plus Mark Robins. Plus THAT Delia speech.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Tom: I’m just releasing my first album as a solo artist, and it’s a very exciting and nervous process. I’m really excited and I have as much anger and hope as I’ve always had. I’m touring Europe in the autumn and desperate to put these songs on stage.