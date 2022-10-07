This week top DJ Ben Hemsley is making his game picks and thinks Arsenal will be too strong for Liverpool, Manchester United will bounce back after their mauling at City but Tottenham suffer defeat at Brighton – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Arsenal showed their impressive start to the new campaign was no fluke as they easily got the better of north London rivals Tottenham last weekend, but Manchester City’s statement win 24 hours later was even better as they hit Manchester United for six.

Saturday’s action opens up with a big game for Leicester as they head to Bournemouth looking to build on their first win of the campaign.

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is seeking his first league win in charge as the Blues host managerless Wolves, while Manchester City will look to put their Southampton hoodoo behind them at The Etihad.

Newcastle play host to Brentford before Tottenham look to bounce back at high-flying Brighton in the Saturday late game.

Sunday’s action starts with two intriguing contests as Crystal Palace host Leeds and West Ham take on London rivals Fulham.

However, the big game of the day sees the table-topping Gunners (at the time of writing) host a struggling Liverpool side, before Manchester United head to Frank Lampard’s Everton.

The long weekend rounds off with Nottingham Forest, fresh from giving Steve Cooper a new contract, hosting Aston Villa on Monday night.

But the main focus is on the Emirates and our latest challenger, DJ, producer and Newcastle fan Ben Hemsley, strongly fancies the Gunners. You can check out Ben’s latest track right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 10

Bournemouth v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Ben: 1-2

Chelsea v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Ben: 2-2

Manchester City v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Ben: 3-1

Newcastle v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Ben: 3-0

Brighton v Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Ben: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Leeds (Sunday, 2pm)

Ben: 2-2

West Ham v Fuham (Sunday, 2pm)

Ben: 1-0

Arsenal v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Ben: 2-0

Everton v Manchester United (Sunday, 7pm)

Ben: 0-3

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (Monday, 8pm)

Ben: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ben: When I was younger I wasn’t really into it. But as I got older and started going out with my mates I really saw how much football meant to the North East, and how everyone lives and breathes Newcastle. Now so do I!

I don’t get much time back at home anymore so when I do come back, my favourite thing is going to watch a match and really feel the community!

Joelinton and Guimaraes make their mark

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Ben: Historically I’ve got to say Shearer and Gazza, obviously! Shola Ameobi is also 100% up there too! As for current favourites, it’s Joelinton and Bruno (Guimaraes).

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Ben: I’m so busy, man. My sold-out shows in Newcastle last weekend might have been my favourite shows yet, definitely up there with my Creamfields set (highlight of my summer) and the Ibiza shows.

My track ‘Erase Me’ also just hit over one million streams on Spotify!! The next two months will definitely be my busiest yet with touring and on top of that being constantly in the studio working on new music. Then I’ve got some naughty plans for the next year, especially in Newcastle…

