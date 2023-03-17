Predictions: Big London trio all seal dominant wins; Newcastle go back to back; FA Cup semi-finalists named

Manchester United fan Jack Kay from indie rock quartet, Pacific Avenue takes on our Premier League Predictions challenge this weekend and also has a crack at the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It’s a busy weekend of Premier League and FA Cup action, with Newcastle looking to move within a point of the top four when they head to Nottingham Forest for a Friday Night Football clash.

Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs see Aston Villa host a Bournemouth side who should still be in a buoyant mood after beating Liverpool last time out. Brentford take on Leicester, while Tottenham head to Southampton looking to cement their top-four spot and Wolves face a Leeds side chasing all three points to move out of the relegation zone.

Saturday’s late game sees a resurgent Chelsea host Sean Dyche’s Everton, while Sunday’s lone league fixture is a London derby between table-topping Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The Gunners could move eight points clear of Manchester City with victory.

That’s because City are in FA Cup action as they welcome Vincent Kompany back to the Etihad with his Burnley side in the first of the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

Sunday’s other ties see Sheffield United take on Blackburn, while Grimsby continue their remarkable run when they head to Brighton and Manchester United host fellow Premier League side Fulham.

And our latest challenger Jack has tipped up big league wins for Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, while Kompany’s Etihad return ends in tears and United march on to the last four. You can check out Pacific Avenue’s latest track ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ right here.

Premier League – Matchday 27

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (Friday, 8pm)

Jack: 1-3

Aston Villa v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 1-1

Brentford v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 2-2

Southampton v Tottenham (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 1-3

Wolves v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Jack: 2-2

Chelsea v Everton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Jack: 4-1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

Jack: 3-1

FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City v Burnley (Saturday, 5.45pm)

Jack: 2-1

Sheffield United v Blackburn (Sunday, 12pm)

Jack: 2-2 (Sheff Utd win on pens)

Brighton v Grimsby (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Jack: 2-0

Manchester United v Fulham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jack: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jack: Growing up in a family of footballers I needed a team to follow. Pretty much the whole family followed Man United so it felt as if I had no other option. My uncle was obsessed with the club and watching him fantasize over something like this seemed so cool. So from a young age I knew that United was my club. It also helped that United were the best club in the world at the time. And every kid wants to be following the best team.

One of my favourite memories with the club was visiting Old Trafford while on tour through the UK with the band in 2022. Man United we’re playing West Ham and although I wasn’t able to go to the game because of a show, just being at the stadium felt incredible. The atmosphere felt like nothing else.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Jack…

David Beckham: Beckham was the first recognisable player for me. And I also became obsessed with his training movie ‘Really bend it like Beckham’ after my parents got it for me for Christmas.

Roy Keane: I love Roy mainly because of my Irish blood, but he was also one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Marcus Rashford: I personally think that Rashford is one of the greatest strikers in the world at the moment. He is also a United man through and through.

Wayne Rooney: Rooney could find the net better than anyone in the world he also in my opinion played as United’s best captain.

Eric Cantona: Because he is Eric Cantona and he was one of United’s first super starts. Eric has the personality that we all love.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Jack: As far as the band goes, we had a HUGE 2022 with so many insane highlights and accomplishments, one of which included finishing our debut album. The album is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

Due to the album being released this year we have pretty much based the first half of the year around that. We’ve spent the last few months planning everything and making sure we are set and ready for release.

We have also stayed super busy writing and recording a bunch of new demos while we have a little bit of time off.

We are aiming to be doing as much as we can. And working harder than ever this year so we are excited for what’s to come.

