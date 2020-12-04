Predictions: Arsenal to upset Spurs; Leeds to hold Chelsea; Man City romp

Arsenal are tipped for an astonishing win at Tottenham, Leeds can come from Chelsea with a draw, while this week’s Predictions cannot agree on a result between West Ham and Manchester United.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is Irish singer James Vincent McMorrow. Can the massive Arsenal supporter – whose brand new single ‘Gone’ is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, bass player Stephen Murtagh from Irish indie rock outfit The Academic took us on and you can read how that worked our right here.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Matchday 11

Burnley v Everton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

James: 1-2

Marshy: 0-1

Manchester City v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

James: 4-0

Marshy: 6-1

West Ham v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

James: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Chelsea v Leeds (Saturday, 8pm)

James: 3-2

Marshy: 2-2

West Brom v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 12pm)

James: 0-0

Marshy: 1-2

Sheffield Utd v Leicester (Sunday, 2.15pm)

James: 0-0

Marshy: 0-2

Tottenham v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

James: 2-3

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Wolves (Sunday, 7.15pm)

James: 2-2

Marshy: 3-1

Brighton v Southampton (Monday, 8pm)

James: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Aston Villa v Newcastle (postponed)

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Gunners and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

James: I come from a family of hard core Manchester United fans and I wanted to support a team that was the polar opposite. It was the early 90s, so Arsenal just made sense! Favourite memory is being at Highbury with my dad on the last day before they moved to Emirates. We beat Wigan 4-2 and jumped over Spurs into Champions League spot; it was a good day!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

James: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Jose Antonio Reyes (RIP), Robert Pires and Santi Cazorla.

Arteta’s current crop ‘a little uninspiring’

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

James: I mean there’s some great players in there, but it’s all a little uninspiring. I’m a fan of more swashbuckling football like Arsenal used to play or like Liverpool play right now. I’m a huge Arteta fan and I absolutely believe in him, but you can see that lack of cavalier inspired football in the lack of goals right now. Honestly I think he needs another season to get it all where he wants it to be.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

James: Everton. My best friend when I was a kid was an Everton fan, I’ve just always liked the vibe and I loved Tim Cahill. Tey’re one of those teams that always feels primed to move to the next level and really compete.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a musician at the moment?

James: I’m trying to figure out how to release music in the weirdest year of my entire life, it’s had good and bad moments. I’m excited to release an album in 2021 and get back to playing shows in front of real people again!

Stream ’Gone’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

James Vincent McMorrow is on social media.

Twitter

Insta