Predictions: Arsenal win; Chelsea and Liverpool draw

Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Southampton and Tottenham have been backed for wins, with a draw between Chelsea and Liverpool fancied.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Everton fan Bill Ryder Jones, who releases his new album ‘West Kirby County Primary’ on November 6

Week 11 Predictions

Chelsea v Liverpool: Mark 1-1, Bill 1-1

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: Mark 1-1, Bill 1-2

Manchester City v Norwich City: Mark 3-0, Bill 3-1

Newcastle United v Stoke City: Mark 2-1, Bill 1-4

Swansea City v Arsenal: Mark 0-2, Bill 0-3

Watford v West Ham: Mark 0-0, Bill 2-2

West Brom v Leicester City: Mark 1-0, Bill 1-2

Everton v Sunderland: Mark 1-0, Bill 3-2

Southampton v Bournemouth: Mark 3-0, Bill 2-0

Tottenham v Aston Villa: Mark 2-0, Bill 2-0

Five from Bill Ryder Jones

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

We moved over from Manchester in 1989 and my best friend had just moved from Liverpool. His family are all Blue so that’s how I ended up being an Everton fan. Best memories, I guess even though we got beat…the cup run of 2009 was pretty good. We played some great football that year. Going down with my pals and staying over, it genuinely felt we had a chance.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Duncan Ferguson, Andrei Kanchelskis and Yakubu have been my favourites.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

I think the squad is really strong. I’m not a big fan of the whole one ‘philosophy’ thing. I’d like to go out and try and beat whomever you’re facing in that game. I think this idea that European football is a great thing has shown to not be truthful for every club. The money helps, but we’ve shown that we can’t do league and Europe so I don’t know what I want from the season to be honest.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Bolton Wanderers. My dad’s from Bolton and he’s a big fan. I always keep my eye out for them.

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

I’ve got a record out on November 6, and I’m going to be touring for most of the year and a fair bit of next year hopefully.