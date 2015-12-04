Predictions: Arsenal,Chelsea and Watford backed to win

Arsenal, Chelsea and Watford have been tipped to win in the Premier League this weekend by Wretch 32 and our man Mark Holmes.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Wretch 32, whose new single ‘Alright With Me’ featuring Anne-Marie & PRGRSHN is out now

Week 15 Predictions

Stoke City v Manchester City: Mark 1-1, Wretch 1-3

Arsenal v Sunderland: Mark 1-0, Wretch 2-0

Manchester United v West Ham: Mark 2-0, Wretch 0-0

Southampton v Aston Villa: Mark 2-0, Wretch 3-3

Swansea City v Leicester City: Mark 1-1. Wretch 1-2

Watford v Norwich City: Mark 1-0, Wretch 1-0

West Brom v Tottenham: Mark 1-1, Wretch 1-3

Chelsea v Bournemouth: Mark 2-0, Wretch 1-0

Newcastle United v Liverpool: Mark 0-2, Wretch 0-0

Everton v Crystal Palace: Mark 2-0, Wretch 0-0