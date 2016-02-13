Predictions: Back Chelsea, Man City & Emirates drama

Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City have been backed to win in the Premier League this weekend, but there is disagreement on the game at Emirates Stadium.

Our latest predictions come from Boy Jumps Ship frontman Si Todd. Listen to the band’s new single ‘Burn’.

Week 26 Predictions

Sunderland v Manchester United: Mark 0-2, Si 1-0

Bournemouth v Stoke City: Mark 1-0, Si 2-2

Crystal Palace v Watford: Mark 1-1, Si 3-1

Everton v West Brom: Mark 3-0, Si 2-0

Norwich City v West Ham: Mark 1-1, Si 1-2

Swansea City v Southampton: Mark 1-1, Si 0-2

Chelsea v Newcastle United: Mark 2-1, Si 3-2

Arsenal v Leicester City: Mark 1-2, Si 3-2

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Mark 1-1, Si 1-3

Manchester City v Tottenham: Mark 2-1, Si 4-3

Five from Si Todd

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

When I was just a young lad (around 2 or 3 years old) my Nana tried to get me into a Sunderland shirt, but I wasn’t having any of it. Despite being too young to really know how big the rivalry was back then, I just took to Newcastle United immediately. My parents bought me my first Newcastle shirt and the guy that used to live over the road from me gave me his old Toon scarf – after that there was no looking back. My fondest memories were of ‘The Entertainers’ era! Being around six or seven years old around the time, that was when I started to really get hooked on football and Newcastle United in general. The period that we had Bobby Robson was also a great time too, I really think we would have won something if we’d stuck with him.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

I’d have to say my biggest heroes have been Alan Shearer, Sir Bobby Robson, Peter Beardsley, and I used to love Rob Lee too. He was never afraid to shoot from outside the box and I loved that about him.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

We’ve had a real rollercoaster of a season so far, although there have probably been too many low points for my liking. That’s pretty typical of Newcastle United at the minute – two steps forward and three back. I really like some of the players we’ve brought in though, especially Wijnaldum and Shelvey. I’m excited to see how Townsend will get on, I think he’ll do really well up here. I also think Mitrovic is worth sticking with, if he can add a few more goals he’ll be unplayable, everything else he does as a forward is great! Hopefully we can start climbing away from the relegation zone and put it behind us. I might be biased, but there are much worse teams than ourselves! Hopefully we’ll be OK.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I’d probably have to say Arsenal. I love the way they play their football; Ozil and Sanchez are just unreal to watch. Wenger has done a great job there over the years and I’d like to see them win the league again at some point. Having said that, it would be great if Leicester did it this year, that would be an amazing story!

What’s going on with you at the moment?

We’re about to head out on tour with a band called Fatherson, which should be a great tour. We’ll be releasing our debut album in April and we’re so excited about people hearing it. The new material has been really well received so far, so hopefully we can go from strength to strength this year. We aim to play as many shows as possible!