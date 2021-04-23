Leeds United are tipped for a huge win over Manchester United on Sunday, there’s no agreement on the vital West Ham v Chelsea clash, while this week’s Predictions is backing Manchester City to crush Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is Matt from upcoming rock band White Lakes. Can the massive Oxford United supporter – whose new single This Generation is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out superstar DJ Alex Hobson took us on. Marshy managed to nail the 2-2 draw at Goodison and a Leeds, Liverpool draw – check out the rest right here.

Matchday 34

Arsenal v Everton (Friday, 8pm)

Matt: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Matt: 3-0

Marshy: 1-0

West Ham v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Matt: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

April 21 Transfer Chatter: Bellerin set for PSG Hector Bellerin is edging towards a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal fancy signing Samuele Ricci and Tottenham have reportedly made an approach for Maurizio Sarri.

Sheffield United v Brighton (Saturday, 8pm)

Matt: 0-1

Marshy: 0-1

Wolves v Burnley (Sunday, 12pm)

Matt: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Leeds United v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Matt: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Aston Villa v West Brom (Sunday, 7pm)

Matt: 0-0

Marshy: 2-1

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Leicester v Crystal Palace (Monday, 8pm)

Matt: 3-0

Marshy: 2-1

Carabao Cup final

Tottenham v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Matt: 1-3

Marshy: 0-4

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the U’s and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Matt: Having grown up in Oxford, they were the main team in the city, a lot cheaper than travelling into London to see one of the bigger sides. I think one of my favourite memories was the 2010 play-off final against York! It was my first time visiting Wembley, and to go and win and get promoted back to the Football League was really special!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Matt: Currently, I think Cameron Brannigan is absolutely class, the stability he provides in the center of the park is something I think Oxford have needed for a few years. I’m a big fan of Sam Long as well, he has had a great season this year, and he came through the academy at Oxford. Some greats in the past for me, have to be James Constable, Alfie Potter (for the final goal he scored in the Wembley final). Finally Peter Rhodes-Brown he was a class player in his day, also gave me my first opportunity playing for Oxford United Elite Development.

Oxford aiming for play-offs

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Matt: I think the squad is great, we have some amazing substitutes who can come on and really change a game. I do think if we can keep scoring we have a chance of making the play-offs, but we had a goal drought not that long ago, but having scored 10 goals in the last two games I’m sure that that is over!

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Matt: I would have to go for Liverpool, as my dad supports them. I think my earliest memory of football was the 2005 Champions League win. I remember him going crazy when they won!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Matt: We have just released a brand new single called ‘This Generation’. We have another single coming out around July time, and we are planning tours and gigs finally!

Stream ’This Generation’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

The White Lakes are on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Insta