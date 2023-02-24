Predictions: Big Carabao Cup final verdict; Tottenham way too good for Chelsea; no problems for top two; Liverpool bounce back

Massive Liverpool fan Michael Aldag takes on our Predictions challenge this weekend and thinks the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle will be a tight affair, while Liverpool are tipped to bounce back from their midweek mauling and Tottenham make life even tougher for Graham Potter at Chelsea – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

A long weekend of action kicks off on Friday evening as Fulham host Wolves, before Saturday’s early outing sees Sean Dyche looking to get Everton back to winning ways after their Merseyside derby disappointment.

There’s a huge clash between Leeds and Southampton at the wrong end of the table, while Arsenal and Manchester City are not expected to have any problems against Leicester and Bournemouth respectively.

There’s also a bonus late game on Saturday night as Liverpool head to Crystal Palace fresh from their 5-2 spanking by Real Madrid.

Sunday’s action sees Graham Potter take his struggling Chelsea side to an inconsistent Tottenham, although that is a fixture the beleaguered Blues normally win.

That is followed by the League Cup final between two United’s at Wembley as Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe go head-to-head for the first silverware of the season.

And our latest challenger Michael Aldag is tipping up a narrow victory for the Magpies, while Tottenham stick another nail in Potter’s coffin and the big six-pointer down at the bottom ends in a stalemate at Elland Road. You can check Michael’s latest track right here.

Premier League – Matchday 24

Fulham v Wolves (Friday, 8pm)

Michael: 2-0

Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Michael: 2-1

Leeds v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Michael: 0-0

Leicester v Arsenal (Saturday, 3pm)

Michael: 1-3

West Ham v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Michael: 1-2

Bournemouth v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Michael: 0-2

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Saturday, 7.45pm)

Michael: 1-2

Tottenham v Chelsea (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Michael: 3-1

Carabao Cup Final

Manchester United v Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Michael: 0-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Michael: I’ve supported Liverpool for as long as I can remember as my dad supported them. My grandad was a Blue so there was a stern exchange of words when my dad once came home to me in an Everton shirt that my grandad had bought me.

Favourite memory is probably watching LFC vs Man Utd at Anfield about 10 years ago when Steven Gerrard scored a free-kick to win it.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Michael: Torres, Torres, Torres, Fernando Torres and Torres. I was absolutely obsessed with him and got him on the back of every shirt. In all honesty, I think I appreciated the way he sported a hairband more than his goalscoring abilities back then.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Michael: Same old really, just releasing songs and seeing if anyone likes them and then also doing some shows in May, of which there are still a couple of tickets left if you live in Birmingham or London.

