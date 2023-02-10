Predictions: Big Merseyside derby verdict; Potter Hammered; Man Utd learn lessons at Leeds; Bees stung by rampant Arsenal

Steve Diggle from Buzzcocks is the latest to take on our Predictions challenge this weekend and it’s not good news for Graham Potter, Manchester United learn their lessons from the draw at Leeds, while there’s some respite for Jurgen Klopp in the Merseyside derby – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

A London derby takes centre stage in the early kick-off on Saturday, as West Ham look to build on their draw at Newcastle last time out when they host struggling Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Among the 3pm kick-offs, league leaders Arsenal host Brentford, while Tottenham head to Leicester before the late game sees Eddie Howe return to his old club Bournemouth with Newcastle.

Sunday’s fixtures bring a second Premier League clash between Leeds and Manchester United in the space of five days, while Manchester City host Aston Villa.

And the long weekend finishes in some style, with a Merseyside derby on the Monday Night Football.

And our latest challenger Steve is tipping up some rare joy for Jurgen Klopp this season, while Chelsea will come unstuck against the Hammers and Leicester will see off Spurs in a five-goal thriller. You can check out the latest Buzzcocks track right here.

Premier League – Matchday 22

West Ham v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Steve: 2-1

Arsenal v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Steve: 4-0

Crystal Palace v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Steve: 2-3

Fulham v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Steve: 2-1

Leicester v Tottenham (Saturday, 3pm)

Steve: 3-2

Southampton v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Steve: 2-1

Bournemouth v Newcastle (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Steve: 0-3

Leeds v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Steve: 1-2

Manchester City v Aston Villa (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Steve: 3-0

Liverpool v Everton (Monday, 8pm)

Steve: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Steve: I came to support Manchester United as was my local team and have a great memory of United winning the European cup in 1968.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Steve: George Best, Paul Scholes, Bobby Charlton, Eric Cantona, Dennis Law.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

(Image credit: Ben Pollard)

Steve: My band Buzzcocks have a new album out called “Sonics in the Soul” and a new single “Manchester Rain’. We’re currently on Tour!

