Predictions: Big Liverpool v Leeds verdict; Arsenal, Man City stroll again; Brighton revenge mission stuns Potter

Our latest challenger is bass player Nick True from the band The Horn and he thinks Arsenal and Manchester City will have a weekend stroll, while there’s a huge game for struggling Leeds at Liverpool, frustration for both Manchester United and Tottenham and revenge for Brighton as they face old boss Graham Potter – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Last weekend’s action saw Arsenal’s title bid stall slightly at Southampton, while City won yet again thanks to another brace from that man Erling Haaland and a woefully inconsistent Liverpool team were left stunned by Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle continue to look a real threat for the top four after inflicting a second defeat in a row on Tottenham, while the points were shared between Chelsea and United and Leeds dropped into the relegation places after being humbled at home by Fulham.

This weekend’s action kicks off with City looking to go top of the table when they head to Leicester, while Saturday’s action also features a tricky trip to Bournemouth for Tottenham and Potter facing his old club Brighton for the first time with Chelsea.

There’s also a bonus game on Saturday evening, and it could be the last as Leeds boss for Jesse Marsch at Anfield.

Sunday’s games see Arsenal host Forest and Manchester United look to keep up their recent good run of form at home to West Ham.

And The Horn bass player Nick sees no problems for the top two, while Liverpool should get a much-needed boost that leaves Leeds in the mire. There’s frustration for both United and Spurs in games they are expected to win, while revenge tastes sweet for Brighton against Chelsea. You can check out The Horn’s EP ‘Do it Now’ right here.

Last weekend’s challenger was DJ/producer Matt Guy. You see how he got on here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 14

Leicester v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Nick: 0-3

Bournemouth v Tottenham (Saturday, 3pm)

Nick: 1-1

Brentford v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Nick: 2-2

Brighton v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

Nick: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Nick: 2-0

Newcastle v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Nick: 3-1

Fulham v Everton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Nick: 0-0

Liverpool v Leeds (Saturday, 7.45pm)

Nick: 2-0

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 2pm)

Nick: 3-0

Manchester United v West Ham (Sunday, 4.15pm)

Nick: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Nick: Arsenal, although my dad was a Spurs season ticket holder and took me as a child. At my primary school we played Arsenal v Spurs in the playground at break. I played for Arsenal, so at seven I made one of my best decisions which led to my best memory of being behind the goal at White Hart Lane in 2004 to see Arsenal win the league unbeaten at Spurs flying my ‘Arsene Knows’ banner that later became famous!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Nick: Hard question but taking a deep breath… Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Liam Brady, Charlie George, Charlie Nicholas.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Nick: Exciting times, our new EP ‘Do it Now’ is now out on all streaming platforms and we are playing our last gig of the year on 23rd Nov at 229 Great Portland St, London, W1 – please come!

Stream ‘Do It Now’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

The Horn are on social media – give them a follow!

Instagram