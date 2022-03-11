Predictions: BRIT nominated act tips up big wins for Man Utd, Liverpool; struggle for Chelsea; more Everton woe

Big wins are being tipped for Liverpool and Manchester United, while this week’s Premier League Predictions sees a difference on opinion on Chelsea v Newcastle and struggling Everton’s home clash with Wolves.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

The latest artist to try his luck is BRIT nominated DJ and producer Regard. You can check out his music, including his latest track with Years & Years, right here.



But can the AC Milan fan celebrate by getting one over our man Rob.

Last time out frontman David Lightfoot from the band The Fades was in the hotseat. You can check out how they both got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 29

Brighton v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30)

Regard: 1-4

Rob: 0-3

Brentford v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Regard: 1-0

Rob: 1-1

Manchester United v Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Regard: 3-2

Rob: 2-2

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm)

Regard: 1-1

Rob: 2-1

Everton v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Regard: 2-0

Rob: 1-2

Leeds v Norwich (Sunday, 3pm)

Regard: 3-1

Rob: 2-1

Southampton v Watford (Sunday, 2pm)

Regard: 1-1

Rob: 2-0

West Ham v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

Regard: 2-1

Rob: 2-2

Arsenal v Leicester (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Regard: 3-2

Rob: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (Monday, 8pm)

Regard: 0-3

Rob: 1-4

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Regard: I became an AC Milan football club fan because of the Brazilian Ronaldo when he was playing for the club. He’s absolutely magic, and he’s the reason that I’m now such a huge fan of A.C Milan.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Regard: Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimović, Pobga, Mbappe

Youthful Milan flying high

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Regard: My current team is doing really well in Serie A considering that the team are young and a lot of the other teams might be seen as more experienced.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Regard: I would pick Tottenham because they are so well organised when they play!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Regard: I recently released the best song I’ve worked on ‘Hallucination’ with Years & Years! I recommend that everyone goes and gives it a listen.

