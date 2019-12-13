Liverpool are being backed to hit Watford for six, Jose Mourinho can claim another win, this time at Wolves, while there’s no agreement on the Arsenal v Manchester City clash.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is Dutch DJ Joe Stone, who is a massive Arsenal supporter – but can he get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, our challenger was Liverpool fan Mez Green of Hull band LIFE, with both having something of a mixed bag!

Matchday 17

Liverpool v Watford (12.30pm)

Joe: 5-2

Marshy: 6-0

Burnley v Newcastle

Joe: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Joe: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Leicester v Norwich

Joe: 3-0

Marshy: 5-1

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Joe: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Southampton v West Ham (5.30pm)

Joe: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester United v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Joe: 1-1

Marshy: 3-1

Wolves v Tottenham (Sunday, 2pm)

Joe: 1-0

Marshy: 1-2

Arsenal v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Joe: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Brighton (Monday, 8pm)

Joe: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Joe: As a kid I was a fan of Ajax. Dennis Bergkamp was my favourite player. When he went to Arsenal, this became my club in UK. My favourite moment was the goal against Newcastle.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Joe: 1- Bergkamp, 2- Henry,3- Vieira, 4- Overmars, 5- Kanu

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Joe: It’s good that Emery has been sacked. I hope Pochettino will be the new coach. He did very good with Spurs last season in the UCL.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Joe: Liverpool, because they had many former Dutch players like Suarez & Kuyt and now they have Van Dijk, captain of the Dutch national team.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Joe: I’m focusing on making music at the moment and setting goals for next year. Stay tuned 😉