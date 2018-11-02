Predictions: Bournemouth to shock Man Utd; Arsenal v Liverpool thriller

A flurry of goals is predicted as Liverpool travel to Arsenal, while Man Utd are tipped to struggle at Bournemouth in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Spurs fan Jack from Friendly Fires took on TEAMtalk’s Oli – and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, bassist Dev from West County punks IDLES takes on the challenge…

Bournemouth v Man Utd

Dev: 1-3

Oli: 2-1

Cardiff v Leicester

Dev: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

Everton v Brighton

Dev: 2-0

Oli: 2-0

Newcastle v Watford

Dev: 1-0

Oli: 0-2

West Ham v Burnley

Dev: 2-1

Oli: 1-0

Arsenal v Liverpool

Dev: 1-3

Oli: 2-2

Wolves v Spurs

Dev: 0-2

Oli: 1-2

Man City v Southampton

Dev: 3-0

Oli: 4-0

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Dev: 2-1

Oli: 3-0

Huddersfield v Fulham

Dev: 0-0

Oli: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dev: I supported Newcastle from about the age of 10 because they were killing it in the 2nd division and I really liked the black and white stripes!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Dev: I always wanted to be David Batty. As well as Shearer, obviously.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Dev: Well its not looking great so far but I really hope Rafa stays. I just want Mike Ashley to sell the club to someone that is actually willing to invest in the team and show some love.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Dev: Plymouth Argyle, what with growing up in Devon.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Dev: Currently in the middle of our first ever world tour, which has been absolutely amazing so far. Then when that’s finished we get a couple of weeks off before we begin writing our third album and then a tour of Australia and New Zealand. It’s been an unbelievably amazing year.