Liverpool’s title hopes are being tipped to hit the skids at Turf Moor, while Arsenal will demolish Tottenham, but there’s no agreement on Man Utd’s trip to Southampton.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is Esmay Luck of the bro/sis act The Luck, who are massive Arsenal fans and have just released their brand new single ‘Lionheart’. She takes on our Marshy.

Last time out, Ross Willard of The Futureheads took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

Matchday 4

Southampton v Manchester United (12.30pm)

Esmay: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Esmay: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Esmay: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Leicester v Bournemouth

Esmay: 1-0

Marshy: 3-1

Manchester City v Brighton

Esmay: 3-0

Marshy: 5-1

Newcastle v Watford

Esmay: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

West Ham v Norwich

Esmay: 1-0

Marshy: 2-2

Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm)

Esmay: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Everton v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Esmay: 1-2

Marshy: 0-0

Arsenal v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Esmay: 5-0

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Esmay: My uncle and cousins were massive Gooners and used to take me to games when I was younger. My favourite fan memory is touching Freddie Ljunberg’s shirt in the Arsenal dressing room (sadly he wasn’t there himself at the time).

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Esmay: 1) Freddie Ljunberg; 2) Thierry Henry; 3) David Seaman; 4) Ian Wright; 5) Cesc Fabregas

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Esmay: I think the team is going through a bit of a transition phase – great attacking potential but I’m not 100% sure we’ve worked out defence and midfield yet. I think we might surprise people though and just squeeze into the top four.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Esmay: Brentford – my granddad supported them back when they were in the fourth division. I went to see them play a few weeks ago against Hull City. It’s great to see them in the Championship now!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Esmay: We just released our album – ‘Ready to Run’ – and have been playing festivals this summer. Some of the tracks have been played on the radio (and used for the BBC Tennis highlights!) which is great. We go on a UK tour with Wildwood Kin in November/December, and we’re really excited about that.