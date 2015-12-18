Predictions: Chelsea and United to win, no MNF agreement

Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez: Go head to head on Monday night

Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle have been tipped to win in the Premier League this weekend – but there’s conflicting opinions about Arsenal v Manchester City.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Tommy O’Dell, the lead singer of Australian band DMA’s, whose debut album ‘Hills End’ is released on February 26.

Week 17 Predictions

Chelsea v Sunderland: Mark 1-0, Tommy 1-0

Everton v Leicester: Mark 1-1, Tommy 2-1

Man United v Norwich: Mark 2-0, Tommy 3-0

Southampton v Tottenham: Mark 1-2, Tommy 1-1

Stoke v Crystal Palace: Mark 2-1, Tommy 0-0

West Brom v Bournemouth: Mark 1-0, Tommy 0-1

Newcastle v Aston Villa: Mark 2-1, Tommy 2-1

Watford v Liverpool: Mark 2-3, Tommy 2-1

Swansea v West Ham: Mark 1-1, Tommy 0-2

Arsenal v Manchester City: Mark 2-1, Tommy 1-1

Five from Tommy O’Dell

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I’m an Everton fan as my old man is from Liverpool. Winning the FA Cup against Man United in 1995 was a huge highlight.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Duncan Ferguson and Tim Cahill. Both brilliant for very different reasons.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

It’s the best side we’ve had since the 80’s. I honestly believe that! I think we can win the Capital One Cup or maybe the FA Cup. I also think we look good for a top-six finish.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I don’t have English one, but I support Sydney FC over here in Australia.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

We’re releasing out debut album ‘Hills End’ on February 26, and we’ll be touring it in February and March. Come see us!

TV presenter Alex Brooker could only manage two out of 10 correct predictions, with our man Mark correctly getting four. ‘Who is Beni’ is still the overall leader in the league with 372 points.