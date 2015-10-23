Predictions: Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool to win

Norwich City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are being backed to win in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Sunderland fan Frankie Francis, lead singer of Frankie & the Heartstrings, whose album ‘Decency’ is out now

Week 10 Predictions

Aston Villa v Swansea City: Mark 2-1, Frankie 0-2

Leicester City v Crystal Palace: Mark 1-1, Frankie 2-1

Norwich City v West Brom: Mark 1-0, Frankie 1-0

Stoke City v Watford: Mark 3-0, Frankie 1-1

West Ham v Chelsea: Mark 0-2, Frankie 1-2

Arsenal v Everton: Mark 2-0, Frankie 2-0

Sunderland v Newcastle: Mark 1-1, Frankie 0-0

Bournemouth v Tottenham: Mark 0-2, Frankie 0-1

Manchester United v Manchester City: Mark 1-1, Frankie 2-1

Liverpool v Southampton: Mark 2-0, Frankie 1-0

Five from Frankie Francis

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

My club is Sunderland. I was born in the Sunderland General; it went downhill from there. My favourite memories are the play-off final from 1998 and getting to the League cup final a few seasons ago. Also wining promotion to the Premier League on a few occasions.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

I would say Kevin Phillips or Niall Quinn. They played in a great era in my lifetime, and Niall went on to be chairman. Top bloke.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

We are in a bit of a state at the moment, but I believe Sam will get us out of our current mess. To spend a season above the relegation zone would be great.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

SUNDERLAND TILL I DIE*

If they went tits up I’d support…Barcelona*

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

We have a very exciting Christmas single coming out soon with Edwyn Collins! We are also on a huge tour in December with The Charlatans.