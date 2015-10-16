Predictions: Chelsea, City, Saints, Arsenal backed

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are among the teams backed to win this weekend – join our prediction league to get your tips in.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from Chelsea fan Joe Stevenson of The Wholls, who release their debut single X21 on November 20.

Tottenham v Liverpool: Mark 1-1, Joe 1-2

Chelsea v Aston Villa: Mark 2-1, Joe 2-0

Crystal Palace v West Ham: Mark 1-1, Joe 1-1

Everton v Manchester United: Mark 2-1, Joe 1-2

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Mark 3-0, Joe 4-0

Southampton v Leicester City: Mark 2-0, Joe 1-0

West Brom v Sunderland: Mark 1-0, Joe 0-0

Watford v Arsenal: Mark 0-2, Joe 0-2

Newcastle v Norwich City: Mark 1-0, Joe 1-1

Swansea City v Stoke City: Mark 2-0, Joe 2-0

Five from Joe Stevenson

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Friends growing up showed me how to shout abuse from the Matthew Harding stand….I was hooked! My personal favourite memory is being at the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

I’d say Zola, Drogba, Lampard and Terry.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

We’ve got a fantastic team…but what the f**k is going on? It has to sort itself out and I’m sure it will, Jose is the best. We’re definitely playing for the fourth Champions League spot, that’s the best we can hope for now. Failing that, my hope is just that we stop losing!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Forza Juventus…they’ve been my other team since I was child. They’re my dad’s team with being Italian and living in Turin.

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

The debut video is out and looking good. We’ve got some great gigs lined up too. I’m shopping for 911s and sending the bill to my manager. If he pays…we’re even better!