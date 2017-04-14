Predictions: Chelsea and Liverpool frustrated, Spurs to win

Conrad Ellis from the band The Luka State takes our prediction challenge, with wins predicted for Tottenham and Arsenal, frustration for Liverpool and a draw in the big game between Man United and Chelsea.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Liam Whittles of Scottish band NEON WALTZ took on TEAMtalk’s James Marshment.

This week, Conrad Ellis, lead singer from Cheshire band The Luka State is hoping to get one over our Marshy.

Tottenham v Bournemouth



Conrad: 3-1

Marshy: 4-1

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Conrad: 1-2

Marshy: 2-0

Everton v Burnley



Conrad: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Stoke v Hull

Conrad: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Sunderland v West Ham

Conrad: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Watford v Swansea

Conrad: 2-0

Marshy: 2-2

Southampton v Man City

Conrad: 1-3

Marshy: 3-2

West Brom v Liverpool

Conrad: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester United v Chelsea

Conrad: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Middlesbrough v Arsenal

Conrad: 0-2

Marshy: 0-3

The music of The Luka State and Conrad’s love of football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Conrad: My dad’s a life long Manchester United fan. He went to the game as a boy and started taking me along when I was 6. I was lucky enough to go on a regular basis and I still go whenever I can.

First game I can remember was against Coventry at Old Trafford and the defender got kicked in the nuts. Couldn’t tell you who it was but as a kid I couldn’t stop laughing. Also, Champions league final ’08. I’d just discovered Beer and was crying my eyes out when we won.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Conrad: Heroes is a hard question because obviously I idolised the whole team as every lad does growing up. Giggs, Keane, Beckham, Cole, York, I could go on and on.

When I was really young idolised Eric Cantona, even though he was just a little ahead of my time. I worshiped him so much I’m gonna call my first kid Eric, whenever that happens. Erica if it’s a girl obviously!

Anyway, I don’t want to live in the past though so if we go on to now Zlatan has been a game changer and a breath of fresh air for this club!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

The manager needs time. Like a lot of managers do when they go to a club. I think there’s still a lot of holes in the team and some of the players don’t deserve the shirt at this moment in time.

I think we need champions league football as a priority, but with the title race being the way it is at the moment, our only avenue is to win the Europa league. Fingers crossed.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Conrad: Winsford’s finest, Saxons FC. Our kid won the treble with them in the Saturday league last year and they’re on to do the double this season too!

Yeah I know it’s non-league football, and I don’t want to come across as one eyed, but you are asking a die-hard Manchester United fan who else he loves!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Conrad: Honestly it feels like we do more than most signed bands. In between gigging up and down the country, filming music videos and putting the finishing touches to our debut album, we’re also doing a lot of house party gigs for fans.

Anyone can get one for free, they just have to sign up at thelukastate.com/houseparty and we’ll come play in their living room. Might even hang around and help tidy up too!

On a serious note though you have one shot at life and we’re putting everything behind this band and nothings going to change that.

Check out the band’s Facebook page and give them a follow on Twitter.