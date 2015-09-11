Predictions: Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham backed

Chelsea, Man City, Norwich and Tottenham have been backed to win this weekend by Affairs vocalist James Robinson and our Mark Holmes.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Before the international break, We Are The Ocean bassist Jack Spence got an impressive seven out of 10 predictions correct to move the artists into top spot in the table. Mark, meanwhile, got five of his 10 predictions right but is down in 29th.

This week we have predictions from Affairs vocalist James Robinson. Check out the band’s new single ‘Brothers’ here: www.affairsband.com

Week 5 Predictions

Everton v Chelsea: Mark 0-1, James 1-2

Arsenal v Stoke: Mark 1-1, James 2-1

Crystal Palace v Manchester City: Mark 1-3, James 0-2

Norwich City v Bournemouth: Mark 2-1, James 3-2

Watford v Swansea City: Mark 0-0, James 0-2

West Brom v Southampton: Mark 1-0, James 0-0

Manchester United v Liverpool: Mark 2-1, James 1-1

Sunderland v Tottenham: Mark 0-2, James 0-1

Leicester City v Aston Villa: Mark 2-2, James 2-1

West Ham v Newcastle United: Mark 1-1, James 0-0

Five from James Robinson

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

My dad and his family are originally from west London, and Chelsea have always been the family team. The 1997 FA Cup Final win against Middlesbrough is probably my favourite early memory. The 2005 title win (our first Premier League title) has to be up there too.

My favourite memory of all time, though, is obviously the 2012 Champions League Final in Munich! From the moment Drogba equalised, I just had this feeling that we were going to nick it. Maybe it was not a classic final for the neutrals, but for me there’s not been better!

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

As a child my favourite player was Graeme Le Saux. I think it was because France ’98 was the first World Cup I really remember and he was the only Chelsea player in the England squad!

Zola was probably the first Chelsea player in my lifetime who was truly world class. He could just do things with the ball that no-one else we had could do and we were very fortunate to have him. My first Chelsea shirt had ‘Zola 25’ on the back – it was that awful yellow and pale blue away number from 1996! Would probably we worth a few quid now!

Frank Lampard will always be one of my favourite players, and to be our all-time record goal scorer as a central midfielder is a truly phenomenal feat. The Lampard-Gerrard-Scholes debate will always be a point of contention among football fans, and there’s a valid argument for each, but I wouldn’t have swapped Lamps for anyone.

My all-time favourite has to be Didier Drogba, though. Our definitive big game player. I still get goosebumps watching his winning penalty in the Champions League final.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Well it’s been a pretty horrendous start, as you know! I was at the Etihad to see us get humbled by Man City, but I still think it’s too early to completely write us off just yet. I was thrilled when we signed Pedro, especially for the price we paid. We needed a more direct attacker on the right to contribute more goals and take some of the pressure off Hazard, and Pedro already looks like he is that player. It was also nice to gazump Man United in signing him!

Our defence in particular look desperately short of confidence at the moment, but good players don’t go bad overnight and three of our starting back four were in the team of the year last season. I’m hoping a good performance and result against Everton will restore some belief in the side and kick start (no pun intended) our season.

Man City do look to be in imperious form, though, and have probably strengthened their squad more than any other team. I’m not expecting us to defend the title this year, but also not saying we won’t!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I actually have a couple in the Premier League at the moment. I was born in Leicester, so always want Leicester City to do well (apart from when they play us, of course). It’s also nice to see the Tinkerman back managing in the Premier League, and I’m happy to see him doing well so far as I felt he got a lot of unfair criticism when he was first announced as their manager.

I also have a bit of a soft spot for Norwich City. Jack, our bassist, is a Norwich fan and back in 2012 I found myself the recipient of a spare ticket in the away end to see them play Spurs at White Hart Lane. The game finished 1-1 and I had a great time with the Norwich fans, so have had a soft spot for them ever since.

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Affairs have just released our new single ‘Brothers’, available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, with a video soon to follow. The song was produced by Ed Buller (Suede, Pulp, White Lies, The Courteeners) and is getting good responses so far, having already been championed by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq and XFM’s John Kennedy among others. It’s also found its way onto Football Focus and BT Sport’s Global Goals, which as a football fan I’m pretty chuffed about! Our E.P. is set to follow soon, along with an accompanying tour.