Predictions: Chelsea forced to settle for a point; Spurs win again

Chelsea: Will have to settle for a draw at Everton

Adam Hope from the band The Pale White takes our prediction challenge, with Chelsea and Man United both tipped to draw and Tottenham to win the north London derby.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week, it’s The Pale White’s Adam Hope hoping to get one over on our own Joe Williams.

Southampton v Hull City

The Pale White: 1-1

Joe: 3-1

Stoke City v West Ham



The Pale White: 2-1

Joe: 0-0

Sunderland v Bournemouth

The Pale White: 0-2

Joe: 0-2

West Brom v Leicester City



The Pale White: 0-0

Joe: 2-2

Crystal Palace v Burnley

The Pale White: 2-0

Joe: 2-1

Manchester United v Swansea City

The Pale White: 1-1

Joe: 2-0

Everton v Chelsea



The Pale White: 1-1

Joe: 1-1

Middlesbrough v Manchester City

The Pale White: 0-3

Joe: 0-2

Tottenham v Arsenal

The Pale White: 2-1

Joe: 3-1

Watford v Liverpool

The Pale White: 1-2

Joe: 1-3

The music of The Pale White and Adam’s (plus the band’s) love of Newcastle United

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Adam: Growing up with football was quite a weird one for me and my brother Jack. Our Dad was a die-hard Sunderland fan and our Mams side was Geordie.

In love with the game, although always stayed pretty neutral when its come to club football, which often gives an interesting none bias perspective on it all.

However, I was there when Shearer belted in his record breaking 201st goal for Newcastle against Portsmouth. Goosebumps!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Adam: Has to be Shearer…come on! Gutierrez was an inspiration during his battle with cancer also.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team?

Adam: Like I say, fairly neutral on the whole thing but its great to see the toon back in the Premiership. Real buzz in the city.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Adam: We’ve just released our second single ‘TURN IT AROUND’ which has went down a storm! Other than that we’re preparing for our tour with Twin Atlantic in May, a few festivals in the summer and constantly writing. Intense yet lovely patter.