Predictions: Chelsea march on; no Liverpool v Arsenal consensus
Brandon Crook from The Sherlocks predicts a score draw in the big game of the weekend for Arsenal at stuttering Liverpool and back-to-back wins for defending champions Leicester City.
Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Last time out, Gareth David from from indie pop band Los Campesinos took time out from his busy schedule to take on TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs.
This week’s challenger is Brandon Crook from Indie band The Sherlocks. They are currently in the middle of a 38 date UK tour but found some time to predict the action this weekend and he takes on TEAMtalk’s Joe Williams…
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 27
Man Utd v Bournemouth
The Sherlocks: 3-0
JW: 3-1
Leicester v Hull
The Sherlocks: 2-1
JW: 2-0
Stoke v Middlesbrough
The Sherlocks: 2-0
JW: 2-0
Swansea v Burnley
The Sherlocks: 1-1
JW: 2-1
Watford v Southampton
The Sherlocks: 0-2
JW: 1-1
West Brom v Crystal Palace
The Sherlocks: 2-0
JW: 1-0
Liverpool v Arsenal
The Sherlocks: 2-2
JW: 3-1
Spurs v Everton
The Sherlocks: 3-1
JW: 2-2
Sunderland v Man City
The Sherlocks: 0-4
JW: 1-2
West Ham v Chelsea
The Sherlocks: 0-3
JW: 0-2
