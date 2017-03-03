Predictions: Chelsea march on; no Liverpool v Arsenal consensus

Brandon Crook from The Sherlocks predicts a score draw in the big game of the weekend for Arsenal at stuttering Liverpool and back-to-back wins for defending champions Leicester City.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Gareth David from from indie pop band Los Campesinos took time out from his busy schedule to take on TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs.

This week’s challenger is Brandon Crook from Indie band The Sherlocks. They are currently in the middle of a 38 date UK tour but found some time to predict the action this weekend and he takes on TEAMtalk’s Joe Williams…

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 27

Man Utd v Bournemouth​

The Sherlocks: 3-0

JW: 3-1

Leicester v Hull

​The Sherlocks: 2-1

JW: 2-0

Stoke v Middlesbrough

​The Sherlocks: 2-0

JW: 2-0

Swansea v Burnley

The Sherlocks: 1-1

JW: 2-1

Watford v Southampton

​The Sherlocks: 0-2

JW: 1-1

West Brom v Crystal Palace

The Sherlocks: 2-0

JW: 1-0

Liverpool v Arsenal ​

The Sherlocks: 2-2​

JW: 3-1

Spurs v Everton ​

The Sherlocks: 3-1

JW: 2-2

Sunderland v Man City

​The Sherlocks: 0-4

JW: 1-2

West Ham v Chelsea ​

The Sherlocks: 0-3

JW: 0-2

1) How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

My grandad and uncle have been life-long owls, I started going to Hillsborough with my Uncle. This is where I fell in love with the club. I used to love going to the away games, we’ve always had an incredible fan base away from home. I don’t get chase to get to many games these days because I’m always on tour.

2) Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

I would have to say Lee Bullen, what a leader!

3) What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

It’s the strongest side we’ve had for some years now, good to see some money being invested into the club. Jordan Rhodes & Sam Winnall have just added some fire power up top, going to be interesting to see how they settle into the team.

I think to aim for the playoffs is realistic, we’ve looked pretty solid this year and we’ve just hit some good form, so who knows.

4) Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Not really a soft spot but I’ve always liked watching Barcelona play, so I would have to say them.

5) What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?