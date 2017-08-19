Predictions: No Liverpool agreement; United to punish Swansea

Hip hop artist Wretch 32 predicts victories for Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and his beloved Arsenal – but more misery is expected for Newcastle.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week Starsailor vocalist James took on our Marshy – and you can see who predicted what here.

But this time, it’s Arsenal fan Wretch 32 who gives us his thoughts….

Swansea v Manchester United (12.30pm)

Wretch 32: 1-2 Marshy: 0-3

Burnley v West Brom

Wretch 32: 0-2

Marshy: 1-0

Bournemouth v Watford Wretch 32: 1-1 Marshy: 2-1 Leicester v Brighton Wretch 32: 2-1 Marshy: 3-1

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Wretch 32: 1-0 Marshy: 2-2

Southampton v West Ham Wretch 32: 1-1 Marshy: 1-1 Stoke v Arsenal (5.30pm) Wretch 32: 0-3 Marshy: 1-2 Huddersfield v Newcastle (Sunday, 1.30pm) Wretch 32: 2-1 Marshy: 1-1 Tottenham v Chelsea (Sunday, 4pm) Wretch 32: 0-2 Marshy: 1-2 Man City v Everton Wretch 32: 3-0 Marshy: 1-2