Predictions: No Liverpool agreement; United to punish Swansea
Hip hop artist Wretch 32 predicts victories for Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and his beloved Arsenal – but more misery is expected for Newcastle.
Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Last week Starsailor vocalist James took on our Marshy – and you can see who predicted what here.
But this time, it’s Arsenal fan Wretch 32 who gives us his thoughts….
Swansea v Manchester United (12.30pm)
Wretch 32: 1-2
Marshy: 0-3
Burnley v West Brom
Wretch 32: 0-2
Marshy: 1-0
Bournemouth v Watford
Wretch 32: 1-1
Marshy: 2-1
Leicester v Brighton
Wretch 32: 2-1
Marshy: 3-1
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Wretch 32: 1-0
Marshy: 2-2
Southampton v West Ham
Wretch 32: 1-1
Marshy: 1-1
Stoke v Arsenal (5.30pm)
Wretch 32: 0-3
Marshy: 1-2
Huddersfield v Newcastle (Sunday, 1.30pm)
Wretch 32: 2-1
Marshy: 1-1
Tottenham v Chelsea (Sunday, 4pm)
Wretch 32: 0-2
Marshy: 1-2
Man City v Everton
Wretch 32: 3-0
Marshy: 1-2