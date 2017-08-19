Predictions: No Liverpool agreement; United to punish Swansea

Hip hop artist Wretch 32 predicts victories for Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and his beloved Arsenal – but more misery is expected for Newcastle.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week Starsailor vocalist James took on our Marshy – and you can see who predicted what here.

But this time, it’s Arsenal fan Wretch 32 who gives us his thoughts….

 

 

Swansea v Manchester United (12.30pm)

Wretch 32: 1-2

Marshy: 0-3

Burnley v West Brom

Wretch 32: 0-2

Marshy: 1-0

Bournemouth v Watford

Wretch 32: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Leicester v Brighton

Wretch 32: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1


Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wretch 32: 1-0

Marshy: 2-2


Southampton v West Ham

Wretch 32: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Stoke v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Wretch 32: 0-3

Marshy: 1-2

Huddersfield v Newcastle (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Wretch 32: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Tottenham v Chelsea (Sunday, 4pm)

Wretch 32: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

 

Man City v Everton

Wretch 32: 3-0

Marshy: 1-2

Listen to Wretch’s new single ‘Whistle’ on our TEAMtalk Spotify Playlist, featuring all our challengers! 
