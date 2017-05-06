Predictions: Liverpool to drop points; Chelsea to hit Boro for six

Recording artist and songwriter Clement Marfo takes on our predictions challenge this week, with wins tipped for his beloved Liverpool, as well as Chelsea and Tottenham.

West Ham v Spurs

Clement Marfo: 0-2

Marshy: 0-1

Man City v Palace

Clement Marfo: 3-1

Marshy: 2-1

Bournemouth v Stoke

Clement Marfo: 1-0

Marshy: 2-0

Burnley v West Brom

Clement Marfo: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Hull City v Sunderland

Clement Marfo: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Leicester v Watford

Clement Marfo: 1-0

Marshy: 1-1

Swansea v Everton

Clement Marfo: 2-3

Marshy: 2-2

Liverpool v Southampton

Clement Marfo: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Arsenal v Man Utd

Clement Marfo: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Chelsea v Middlesbrough

Clement Marfo: 3-0

Marshy: 6-1

The music of Clement Marfo and his love of Liverpool

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Clement Marfo: To this day, I get questioned how on earth does a kid from South London, whose father is a die-hard Arsenal supporter end up supporting Liverpool? Allow me to explain, before you start throwing tomatoes at me…

I’m a late 80s baby, so growing up in the early 90s, the colour red frequently flashed across my television set, on the back of newspapers and magazines. Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest all wore RED, but at that time, Liverpool was by far the most successful and highly respected club in British football, boasting an unmatched 18 top division titles and what struck me was John Barnes sprinting down the wing, weaving in and out box and raised in the air by his teammates in jubilation! That right there was my childhood hero – our very own version of Pele

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Clement Marfo: John Barnes – he’s my all-time favourite! Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler & Steve McManaman and of course, Stevie G! Players that wore the colours with honour.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team?

Clement Marfo: Personally, I think the most important person at Liverpool is our coach, Klopp! That’s bitter sweet though, as I would love to name a few world class players on the pitch.

I applaud what he is doing for the club; building a team and each player playing a significant role.

I believe this season and previously Liverpool rank high in the stats of passes, distance covered etc – great signs of a bright future.

I’d love to see Coutinho, surrounded by two or three more solid signings and I see us certainly competing at the highest level, ready for Champions League football.

TEAMtalk: What are your expectations for what is left of this season?

Clement Marfo: Yep, you guessed it, top 4, I believe we’ll secure the 3rd spot this season.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who is yours and why?

Clement: Arsenal. There’s a mutual respect between the clubs and supporters. I personally loved the way they technically play.

Thierry Henry, Patrick Viera, Dennis Bergkamp, Pires, Petit, Overmars, Ljunberg – what a legendary squad! Anelka… – the list goes on, gotta tip your hat off for Mr Arsene Wenger.

…oooh and I’ve got to squeeze in my local – AFC Wimbledon! What a journey they have been on

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist right now?

Clement Arfo: I’m excited to reveal I’m piecing together the finishing touches to my 5 track EP ‘Let the Music Play’ with Audio Network (2nd June) – which consists of big anthemic soundtrack music.

I’m a big sports fan so you’ll be able to hear that in my music and instantly think this would be perfect music for the Grand Prix or the Champions League final etc. I live for these epic sporting moments…