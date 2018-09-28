Predictions: Chelsea v Liverpool disagreement; Man Utd woes continue

There are disagreements over the huge game at Stamford Bridge, but wins are forecasted for Man Utd, Man City and Spurs in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Ian McCulloch from Echo & The Bunnymen took on TEAMtalk’s Oli – and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, Crystal Palace fan and Wild Front frontman Jack Williams is our challenger…

West Ham v Man Utd

Jack: 0-2

Oli: 1-2

Arsenal v Watford

Jack: 1-1

Oli: 2-0

Everton v Fulham

Jack: 2-0

Oli: 1-1

Huddersfield v Spurs

Jack: 0-2

Oli: 0-3

Man City v Brighton

Jack: 4-0

Oli: 3-0

Newcastle v Leicester

Jack: 1-2

Oli: 1-1

Wolves v Southampton

Jack: 3-0

Oli: 2-0

Chelsea v Liverpool

Jack: 2-2

Oli: 1-2

Cardiff v Burnley

Jack: 0-2

Oli: 2-1

Bournemouth v Palace

Jack: 0-1

Oli: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jack: My Dad and Uncle used to take me to watch Palace when I was a kid. We used to only live round the corner so it was always going to be Palace. The most recent time they got promoted and getting to the FA cup final are definite highlights for me.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Jack: I was a massive Andy Johnson fan as a kid as he was the golden boy. Nowadays, Wilf Zaha has been at the club since day one.To see him come through to be what he is now makes him a true palace legend for sure.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Jack: I think losing Cabaye and Loftus-Cheek has actually pegged us back a bit. Excited to see how Meyer gets on once he gets in the swing of things though. I don’t think a top 10 finish is beyond us and I would be over the moon with that.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Jack: My Mums side are all Geordies so have a massive soft spot for Newcastle. I live in Southampton at the moment and that’s where the rest of the band are from so always nice to see them do well too.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Jack: We’ve got a UK tour coming up in October which we are so excited about. Being on the road is when we are happiest I think and the places we’re playing we’ve all played before and love so cannot wait!