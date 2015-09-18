Predictions: City and Liverpool backed for wins

Manchester City and Liverpool have been backed by The Enemy’s Andy Hopkins and our man Mark Holmes – join our prediction league now.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

This week we have predictions from The Enemy bassist Andy Hopkins. The Enemy release “It’s Automatic” on October 9 from the upcoming album of the same name, which will also be released on October 9.

Week 6 Predictions

Chelsea v Arsenal: Mark 1-1, Andy 2-1

Aston Villa v West Brom: Mark 3-1, Andy 2-1

Bournemouth v Sunderland: Mark 1-0, Andy 1-1

Newcastle United v Watford: Mark 0-0, Andy 2-1

Stoke City v Leicester City: Mark 2-1, Andy 1-1

Swansea City v Everton: Mark 2-1, Andy 2-0

Manchester City v West Ham: Mark 3-0, Andy 3-1

Tottenham v Crystal Palace: Mark 1-1, Andy 1-2

Liverpool v Norwich City: Mark 2-0, Andy 1-0

Southampton v Manchester United: Mark 1-2, Andy 1-1

Five from Andy Hopkins

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I grew up in Coventry when we were in the Premier League, a far cry from where we are now. My best memories are the Huckerby goal against Manchester United where he went from the halfway line past several United players before slotting past Schmeichel, or the famous league cup win away at Old Trafford a few years ago when Michael Mifsud ran United ragged.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

My favourite players were Huckerby, Dublin, Hadji and Noel Whelan. All absolute ballers, what a strike force we had then!!

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Things are looking very positive for the Sky Blues at the moment. In Tony Mowbray we have a man who is trying to give the club back its identity again and has a clear plan about what he wants from his players and how we should play the game. The squad feel strong, with plenty of youth and pace as well as some big leaders throughout the spine. Players like Armstrong, Maddision etc are frightening talents at League One level. I think we will be in the mix come May.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I suppose Man United just because they dominated throughout my youth and had so many great players over the years. They are an institution.

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

We have our fourth album “It’s Automatic” coming out on October 9, an album I’m very happy with and feel it’s as good as our first album if not better. To coincide with the release we also have a full UK tour in November.