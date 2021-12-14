Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea will have all comfortable wins in the latest round of Premier League Predictions, while there’s a difference of opinion on Arsenal’s clash with West Ham and Tottenham’s trip to Leicester.

Our latest set of predictions are from Aston Villa fan Mikey, who is the lead singer of our new favourite Birmingham band, The Assist. Their new single ‘Irrational Movements‘ is out now and you can watch it here.



But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Last time out 17-year-old singer, songwriter Tom A.Smith was in the hotseat. You can see how they both fared right here.

Matchday 17

Norwich v Aston Villa (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Mikey: 1-3

Rob: 2-2

Manchester City v Leeds (Tuesday, 8pm)

Mikey: 2-0

Rob: 4-1

Brighton v Wolves (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Mikey: 1-1

Rob: 1-0

Burnley v Watford (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Mikey: 0-0

Rob: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Southampton (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Mikey: 3-1

Rob: 2-1

Arsenal v West Ham (Wednesday, 8pm)

Mikey: 1-0

Rob: 1-2

Leicester v Tottenham (Thursday, 7.30pm)

Mikey: 1-2

Rob: 3-1

Chelsea v Everton (Thursday, 7.45pm)

Mikey: 2-0

Rob: 3-0

Liverpool v Newcastle (Thursday, 8pm)

Mikey: 4-1

Rob: 3-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Aston Villa and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Mikey: Aston Villa has and always will be a massive part of our lives. Both myself and my brother were taken to villa park at the age of five and have been season tickets holders ever since.

The Martin O’Neil era was a fantastic time to be a villa fan as we sat second at Christmas in 2010 and had two great days out at Wembley that season. Our time under deano (Dean Smith) no doubt deserves a mention.

The culture he has built at the club along with the owners has left a fantastic foundation for Steven Gerrard to come in and really push us on.

My all-time favourite memory was an away day at Old Trafford in 2009 when gabby got on the end of an Ashley Young cross in front of the Stretford End for us to then go on and take all 3 points.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Mikey: Gabby Agbonlahor, Jack Grealish, Martin Laursen, John Carew, Ollie Watkins.

Gerrard to inspire top-eight finish, cup run

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Mikey: I feel like there is a great core of individuals within the team that are very familiar with one and others strengths and weaknesses. A number of players have been playing with each other for a long time now and there seems to be a great togetherness amongst the bunch.

Although I will be forever grateful for the foundation that has been laid by Dean Smith I feel like Gerrard is a winner and will inspire the players to run through brick walls for each other. That combined with the exciting young players we can bleed this year puts us in a great position to push for Europe next season.

This season I see us finishing 8th and pushing for the FA Cup.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Mikey: Norwich City because Deano is a legend.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Mikey: As a band we are just about to announce a UK tour to coincide with the release of our debut album in April.

We have tonnes to shout about over the coming weeks with a new single and a number of visuals and live performances which will be available to view on our socials.

