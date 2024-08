Mez from the band LIFE takes our prediction challenge, with wins predicted for his beloved Liverpool, as well as Man Utd and Spurs – but home misery for Arsenal.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Willie J Healey took on TEAMtalk’s James Marshment.

This week, Mez, the lead singer of the band LIFE is hoping to get one over Marshy .

Burnley v Stoke

Mez: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Sunderland

Mez: 3-0

Marshy: 2-1

Watford v WBA

Mez: 0-0

Marshy: 0-1

Man Utd v Everton

Mez: 3-0

Marshy: 1-0

Arsenal v West Ham

Mez: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Hull City v Middlebrough

Mez: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Mez: 0-0

Marshy: 1-1

Swansea v Spurs

Mez: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

Chelsea v Man City

Mez: 2-0

Marshy: 2-2

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Mez: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

LIFE the music and Mez’s passion for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Mez: One of my first memories of football was World Cup 1998 when a little whelp of a lad called Michael Owen destroyed Argentina. I remember being Owen on the park and since then I crushed on Liverpool pretty hard. Plus my Grandma was from Liverpool so I guess that keeps it in the family. I’m a bit of a contradiction own a leather jacket, total veggie, love Hull and Yorkshire but support Liverpool and so on…..

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Mez: The two Steves!!! Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman legends of the game in a Liverpool shirt.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Mez: We had a great start to the season. There was intensity and intelligent football all over the pitch and we were scoring goals for fun but since Christmas we have wilted which shouldn’t be the case considering our game count is considerably lower than other top teams.

Our squad is thin and the bench is shocking at times. We have totally smashed the top teams this season but like always we have thrown daft points away against dingy squads.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Mez: Hull City as that’s where the band is from. The city of Hull is etched into our DNA it has made us the band we are. I cannot stress how much we love Hull. Loz our bass player supports Hull City too.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Mez: We have just got back from SXSW in the US and now are set for our first headline UK tour in promotion of our debut, self released, album which will drop on May 26th!

The album is called ‘POPULAR MUSIC’ and its gonna kick like Eric Cantona

Check out the band’s website here and like their facebook page here.